Corbin Bosch

Corbin Bosch

all rounder

Full name:Corbin Bosch
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium
Date of Birth (Age):September 10, 1994 (31)
Zodiac Sign:Virgo
Height:183 cm
Hometown:Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa
Jersey Number:31
Social Media:Instagram

Teams

2026 Teams

Mi Cape Town

Mi New York

Mumbai Indians

South Africa

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Titans

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches272853
Innings462646
Overs641.5211.5137.2
Balls---
Maidens12494
Runs215612511190
Wickets563427
Avg38.536.7944.07
SR68.7637.3830.51
Eco3.355.98.66
BB643
4w210
5w100
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches272853
Innings392236
Not outs141010
Runs915500529
Balls Faced1470475460
Avg36.641.6620.34
SR62.24105.26115
Fours1024147
Fifties732
Sixies5811
Highest617981
Hundreds000

Corbin Bosch Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultRajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

RR

RR

150

MI

MI

123

ResultMumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

222

RCB

RCB

240

ResultMumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

195

PBKS

PBKS

198

ResultGujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

GT

GT

100

MI

MI

199

ResultMumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

104

CSK

CSK

207

ResultMumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

243

SRH

SRH

249

ResultChennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

CSK

CSK

160

MI

MI

159

ResultMumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

229

LSG

LSG

228

ResultRoyal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Bangalore

RCB

RCB

167

MI

MI

166

ResultPunjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

200

MI

MI

205

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

148

MI

MI

147

ResultMumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MI

MI

175

RR

RR

205

Major League Cricket

ResultWashington Freedom vs Mi New York

Washington Freedom vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

George Mason Stadium, Fairfax, VA

WAS

WAS

245

NEW

NEW

215

ResultTexas Super Kings vs Mi New York

Texas Super Kings vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

TEX

TEX

158

NEW

NEW

162

ResultMi New York vs Texas Super Kings

Mi New York vs Texas Super Kings

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

127

TEX

TEX

(8 ov.) 56/1

ResultMi New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Mi New York vs Los Angeles Knight Riders

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

144

LOS

LOS

(6 ov.) 53/1

ResultSeattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Seattle Orcas vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

Marymoor Cricket Community Park Stadium, Redmond, WA

SEA

SEA

127

NEW

NEW

132

ResultLos Angeles Knight Riders vs Mi New York

Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

Great Park Cricket Stadium, California, PA

LOS

LOS

165

NEW

NEW

168

UpcomingSan Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York

San Francisco Unicorns vs Mi New York

Major League Cricket

AirHogs Stadium, Grand Prairie, TX

SAN

SAN

NEW

NEW

UpcomingMi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Mi New York vs San Francisco Unicorns

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SAN

SAN

UpcomingMi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Mi New York vs Seattle Orcas

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

SEA

SEA

UpcomingMi New York vs Washington Freedom

Mi New York vs Washington Freedom

Major League Cricket

Marine Park, New York, NY

NEW

NEW

WAS

WAS

Caribbean Premier League

UpcomingSt. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders

Caribbean Premier League

Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown

SKN

SKN

TKR

TKR

UpcomingSt. Lucia Kings vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

St. Lucia Kings vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Caribbean Premier League

Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet

STL

STL

SKN

SKN

UpcomingJamaica Kingsmen vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Jamaica Kingsmen vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Caribbean Premier League

Sabina Park, Kingston

JAM

JAM

SKN

SKN

UpcomingAntigua And Barbuda Falcons vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Antigua And Barbuda Falcons vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Caribbean Premier League

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

ANT

ANT

SKN

SKN

UpcomingSt. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Kingsmen

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Jamaica Kingsmen

Caribbean Premier League

Warner Park, Basseterre

SKN

SKN

JAM

JAM

UpcomingSt. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons

Caribbean Premier League

Warner Park, Basseterre

SKN

SKN

ANT

ANT

UpcomingSt. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Royals

Caribbean Premier League

Warner Park, Basseterre

SKN

SKN

BAR

BAR

UpcomingSt. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St. Lucia Kings

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs St. Lucia Kings

Caribbean Premier League

Warner Park, Basseterre

SKN

SKN

STL

STL

UpcomingGuyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Caribbean Premier League

Providence Stadium, Providence

GAW

GAW

SKN

SKN

UpcomingBarbados Royals vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Barbados Royals vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Caribbean Premier League

Kensington Oval, Bridgetown

BAR

BAR

SKN

SKN

International career

Corbin Bosch started his international cricket career with strong performances at a young age, gradually advancing to South Africa's senior team. Here is a timeline of his major achievements:

  • 2014: Bosch played for South Africa in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup held in the UAE. He helped his team win their first-ever U19 title under captain Aiden Markram. Bosch took 9 wickets in 5 matches with an average of 14.66 and an economy rate of 3.25. He was named 'Player of the Match' in the final after taking four wickets against Pakistan.
  • December 2024: Bosch was called up to South Africa's Test squad for a series against Pakistan. This series was important for South Africa's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final. Later in the month, Bosch received his first ODI call-up as an injury replacement for Ottneil Baartman.
  • 22 December 2024: Bosch made his debut in ODI cricket against Pakistan. He took his first ODI wicket by dismissing Saim Ayub, who had scored 101 runs. Bosch finished with 1 wicket for 69 runs in 9 overs. In his batting innings, Bosch scored 40 runs off 44 balls while batting at number eight. This was key for South Africa as they chased down a target of 309 runs.
  • 26 December 2024: Bosch made his Test debut at Centurion during the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan. On his very first delivery in Test cricket, he dismissed Pakistani captain Shan Masood. Bosch became the 25th cricketer to take a wicket on their first ball in Test cricket. He ended with 4 wickets for 63 runs in Pakistan's first innings.
    • Bosch also made an impact with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 81 runs off 93 balls in his first innings. This knock made him the second-highest scorer for South Africa in their first innings total of 301. His 81 not out set a new record for the highest score by a number nine batsman on Test debut. Bosch became the first South African cricketer to take a four-wicket haul and score a half-century on his Test debut.
  • February 2025: Bosch was selected for South Africa's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, replacing the injured Henrique Nortier.

Corbin Bosch’s rise in international cricket has been marked by strong performances with both bat and ball.

Leagues Participation

Corbin Bosch has played in several top T20 leagues. Below are the details of his involvement in these leagues:

Mzansi Super League

Bosch joined the Tshwane Spartans for the 2019 Mzansi Super League. He played 8 matches in the tournament and performed well, including taking 2/27 against Cape Town Blitz.

Year

Team

Notes

2019

Tshwane Spartans

Played 8 matches, including 2/27 against Cape Town Blitz.

Caribbean Premier League

In 2022, Bosch played for Barbados Royals and helped the team beat Saint Lucia Kings. In 2023, he played for St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Although the Patriots lost to Barbados Royals, Bosch contributed with strong performances.

Year

Team

Notes

2022

Barbados Royals

Helped the team beat Saint Lucia Kings.

2023

St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Played well but the Patriots lost to Barbados Royals by 34 runs.

Pakistan Super League

Bosch was selected by Peshawar Zalmi as a diamond player for the 2025 Pakistan Super League. However, due to the overlap of the PSL with the IPL season, Bosch is considering playing in the IPL instead.

Year

Team

Notes

2025

Peshawar Zalmi

Selected as a diamond player but considering IPL due to schedule clash.

Indian Premier League

Bosch replaced Nathan Coulter-Nile for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022. As of March 2025, he has not played in any IPL matches but is considering joining the IPL for the 2025 season as a replacement for the injured Lizaad Williams. Bosch appeared in 3 matches during the season, scoring 47 runs and taking his first IPL wicket with an economy of 7.86.

For the 2026 season, Mumbai Indians have retained Bosch, recognizing his utility as a seam-bowling all-rounder.

Year

Team

Notes

2022

Rajasthan Royals

Replaced Nathan Coulter-Nile due to injury.

2025

Mumbai Indians

Considering joining as a replacement for Lizaad Williams.

2026

Mumbai Indians

Retained as an overseas all-rounder.

Domestic career

Corbin Bosch started his career with the South African U-19 team and played a key role in winning the 2014 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. His T20 debut came in 2014 when he played for the Titans against the Knights in the Ram Slam T20 Challenge. Later, he made his first-class debut for the Titans in 2017 during the Sunfoil Series. In 2018, Bosch played his first List A match for Northerns in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge.

In 2018-19, Bosch joined the Titans squad for that season. He was also selected to play for the Dublin Chiefs in the Euro T20 Slam, but the tournament was canceled. Bosch was part of the Tshwane Spartans for the 2019 Mzansi Super League. In 2021, he was named in Northerns' squad, and in 2022, he replaced Nathan Coulter-Nile in Rajasthan Royals for the IPL season. Bosch also played for Barbados Royals in the 2022 Caribbean Premier League and joined Paarl Royals for the SA20.

In 2023, Bosch was part of the South Africa A squad for the tour to Sri Lanka. He played for Paarl Royals in the inaugural SA20 season and then moved to Pretoria Capitals in the next season. For the 2024-25 SA20 season, he signed with MI Cape Town.

Records and achievements

Corbin Bosch has earned several records and honors in his cricket career. His contributions to the game have been widely recognized.

  • Bosch was part of the South African U-19 team that won the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. He was also named Player of the Match in the final.
  • Bosch set a record for the most points scored on debut from the No. 9 position in Test cricket. He scored 81 runs off 93 balls, breaking the previous record of 72 runs off 135 balls by Milan Rathnayake from Sri Lanka.
  • Bosch became the first player to score more than 80 runs on debut from the No. 9 position in Test cricket.
  • He also broke a 122-year-old record for the most runs scored by a debutant batting at No. 8 or lower. Bosch scored 81 runs.
    Bosch became the 25th player in Test cricket history to take a wicket with his first ball. He is also the 5th South African to achieve this feat.
  • Bosch set a new record for the highest debut score for a South African at No. 8 or lower, with 81 runs against Pakistan.

Personal life

Corbin Bosch is the son of the late Tertius Bosch, a former South African cricketer. Tertius was a right-arm fast bowler who played one Test match for South Africa. He passed away on February 14, 2000, at age 33 due to Guillain-Barré Syndrome.

Corbin has a younger brother, Eathan Bosch, born on April 27, 1998. Eathan is also a right-arm fast bowler, playing for the South Africa ‘A’ team and Dolphins in the domestic league. He also plays for the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 league. Corbin and Eathan played together for the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 2023-24 season.

Finance

Corbin Bosch has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. His income mainly comes from cricket contracts, brand deals, and playing in T20 leagues worldwide.

Scandals

In May 2023, Corbin could not join the South Africa A team for their Sri Lanka tour due to a back injury.

Some critics questioned Corbin’s place in the Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2025. They argued that Corbin lacked experience in Indian conditions and did not meet the standard required for replacing Lizaad Williams.

Fans

By December 2024, Corbin had 64 million followers in South Africa. He has 18k followers on Instagram.

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