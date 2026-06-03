Squads Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 03.06.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Tucker Lorcan
wicket keeper
Humphreys Matthew
batsman
Tector Harry
batsman
Hilton Kian
no information yet
De Freitas Christopher
all rounder
Adair Ross
batsman
Doheny Stephen
wicket keeper
Carmichael Cade
all rounder
Moondra Jai
no information yet
McCollum James
batsman
Hollard Matt
no information yet
Topping Morgan
all rounder
Martins Jeremy
no information yet
Mayes Thomas
bowler
Tector Tim
batsman
McCullough Carson
batsman
White Benjamin
bowler
Robertson Cian
all rounder
Hand Fionn
bowler
Wilson Reuben
all rounder
Lynch Seamus
all rounder
Dadswell Shane
batsman
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Campher Curtis
all rounder
Adair Mark
bowler
Delany David
bowler
Dyer Harry
bowler
Dockrell George
all rounder
Foster Matthew
bowler
Hoey Gavin
all rounder
Leckey Adam
batsman
Little Joshua
bowler
Neill Jordan
bowler
McCarthy Barry
bowler
Stirling Paul
batsman