Squads Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 03.06.2026

T20

LEI
LEI
NKN
NKN

16

Playing

LEI
LEI
NKN
NKN
First TeamSecond Team
Tucker Lorcan

wicket keeper

Hilton Kian

no information yet

Adair Ross

batsman

Doheny Stephen

wicket keeper

Carmichael Cade

all rounder

Moondra Jai

no information yet

Hollard Matt

no information yet

Topping Morgan

all rounder

Martins Jeremy

no information yet

Tector Tim

batsman

Robertson Cian

all rounder

Wilson Reuben

all rounder

Lynch Seamus

all rounder

Bench

LEI
LEI
NKN
NKN
First TeamSecond Team
Campher Curtis

all rounder

Dockrell George

all rounder

Hoey Gavin

all rounder