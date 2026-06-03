Match details Leinster Lightning vs Northern Knights T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 03.06.2026

T20

LEI
LEI
NKN
NKN

16

Match Info

Match:T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 2026
Date:Tuesday, June 02, 2026 - Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Toss:Leinster Lightning won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Wednesday, June 03, 2026 09:45 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Leinster Lightning Squad

PlayersTucker Lorcan, Tector Harry, De Freitas Christopher, Doheny Stephen, Moondra Jai, Hollard Matt, Martins Jeremy, Tector Tim, White Benjamin, Hand Fionn, Lynch Seamus
BenchCampher Curtis, Delany David, Dockrell George, Hoey Gavin, Little Joshua, McCarthy Barry

Northern Knights Squad

PlayersHumphreys Matthew, Hilton Kian, Adair Ross, Carmichael Cade, McCollum James, Topping Morgan, Mayes Thomas, McCullough Carson, Robertson Cian, Wilson Reuben, Dadswell Shane, Kennedy Adam
BenchAdair Mark, Dyer Harry, Foster Matthew, Leckey Adam, Neill Jordan, Stirling Paul, Swart Charles, Topping Sam

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet