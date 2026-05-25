Squads Typhoons vs Dragons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 25.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Little Louise
batsman
Prendergast Orla
all rounder
Maritz Lara
all rounder
Harrison Abbi
bowler
Stokell Rebecca
batsman
Dalzell Alana
batsman
Canning Ava
bowler
Reid Sophie
batsman
Dempsey Georgina
bowler
Paul Leah
all rounder
Tector Alice
all rounder
Forbes Sarah
wicket keeper
Coulter Reilly Christina
batsman
Kelly Arlene
all rounder
McGee Ellie
all rounder
Morrissey Genevieve
all rounder
Lawlor Aisling
no information yet
Murray Cara
bowler
Maguire Aimee
bowler
McBride Lara
batsman
McCartney Kia
batsman
Jackson Jenny
batsman
Waldron Mary
wicket keeper
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Bhoja Sibha
bowler
Armstrong Bella
bowler
Dalwood Darcy
no information yet
Bhavsar Mansi
no information yet
Delany Laura
all rounder
Black Sarah
no information yet
Loughran Joanna
wicket keeper
Calvert Emily
no information yet
Lowe Rebecca
no information yet
Dunne Tahlia
no information yet
Maguire Jane
bowler
Fisher Aoife
bowler
Spence Millie
no information yet
Hunter Amy
wicket keeper