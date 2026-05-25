Match details Typhoons vs Dragons T20 Super 20 Series, Women 25.05.2026

T20

TYP
TYP

153

DRA
DRA

161

Match Info

Match:Super 20 Trophy, Women 2026
Date:Sunday, May 03, 2026 - Monday, May 25, 2026
Toss:Dragons won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Monday, May 25, 2026 01:00 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Typhoons Squad

PlayersLittle Louise, Maritz Lara, Stokell Rebecca, Canning Ava, Dempsey Georgina, Tector Alice, Coulter Reilly Christina, McGee Ellie, Lawlor Aisling, Maguire Aimee, McCartney Kia, Waldron Mary
BenchBhoja Sibha, Dalwood Darcy, Delany Laura, Loughran Joanna, Lowe Rebecca, Maguire Jane, Spence Millie

Dragons Squad

PlayersPrendergast Orla, Harrison Abbi, Dalzell Alana, Reid Sophie, Paul Leah, Forbes Sarah, Kelly Arlene, Morrissey Genevieve, Murray Cara, McBride Lara, Jackson Jenny
BenchArmstrong Bella, Bhavsar Mansi, Black Sarah, Calvert Emily, Dunne Tahlia, Fisher Aoife, Hunter Amy, Marsh Ella, McGranaghan L, Neely Lucy, Sargent Freya, Squires Annabelle, Wasson Ella

Venue Guide

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