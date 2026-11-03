Match details Auckland Hearts vs Northern Districts Women T20 Super Smash, Women 26.12.2026

T20

AUC
AUC
NOR
NOR

Match Info

Match:Super Smash, Women 26/27
Date:Saturday, December 26, 2026 - Saturday, January 30, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, December 26, 2026 10:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Auckland Hearts Squad

PlayersAnderson Olivia, Armstrong Bella, Buchanan Elizabeth, Catton Prue, Down Lauren, Green Maddy, Halliday Brooke, Hucker Amie, Illing Bree, Lambat Ayaan, Penfold Josie, Penfold Molly
Benchno information yet

Northern Districts Women Squad

PlayersAgafili Carol, Athapaththu Chamari, Downes Marama, Gurrey Caitlin, Kareem Yasmeen, Knight Kayley, Lamplough Marina, Patel Nensi, Topp Holly, Wakelin Tash, Watkin Jess, Wolland Eve
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
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Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet