Match details Railways vs Saurashtra T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 22.11.2026

T20

RAI
RAI
SAU
SAU

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Monday, November 16, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, November 22, 2026 03:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Railways Squad

PlayersChaubey Shubham, Chaudhary Shivam, Choudhary Raj Kamal, Kumar Susheel, Kushwah Nishant, Pandey Akash, Pandey Akshat R, Saif Mohammad, Sharma Ashutosh, Sharma Karn, Sharma Rahul, Singh Pratham, Singh Vivek, Singh Yuvraj
Benchno information yet

Saurashtra Squad

PlayersBhut Parth, Chudasama Yuvraj, Desai Harvik, Gajjar Sammar, Gohel Tarang H, Gohil Jay, Jackson Sheldon, Jadeja Vishvaraj, Jani Chirag, Karia Pranav, Kotak Hetvik, Mankad Prerak, Patel Kushang Dineshbhai, Unadkat Jaydev
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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