Ashutosh Sharma

Ashutosh Sharma

batsman

Full name:Ashutosh Sharma
Nationality:India
Batting style:right handed batsman

Teams

2026 Teams

Delhi Capitals

Hampshire

Railways

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueList aT20
Matches19
Innings01
Overs04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs026
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco06.5
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueList aT20
Matches19
Innings19
Not outs01
Runs21238
Balls Faced20149
Avg2129.75
SR105159.73
Fours226
Fifties03
Sixies111
Highest2184
Hundreds00

Ashutosh Sharma Schedule & Results

Indian Premier League

ResultPunjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali

PBKS

PBKS

210

DC

DC

216

ResultDelhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

Indian Premier League

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

DC

DC

197

RR

RR

193

ResultKolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals

Indian Premier League

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata

KKR

KKR

163

DC

DC

203

One-Day Cup

ResultYorkshire vs Hampshire

Yorkshire vs Hampshire

One-Day Cup

North Marine Road Ground

YOR

YOR

270

HAM

HAM

320

ResultHampshire vs Middlesex

Hampshire vs Middlesex

One-Day Cup

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

124

MID

MID

284

ResultWorcestershire vs Hampshire

Worcestershire vs Hampshire

One-Day Cup

County Ground

WOR

WOR

307

HAM

HAM

303

ResultEssex vs Hampshire

Essex vs Hampshire

One-Day Cup

County Ground

ESS

ESS

317

HAM

HAM

321

ResultHampshire vs Durham

Hampshire vs Durham

One-Day Cup

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

246

DUR

DUR

249

ResultHampshire vs Glamorgan

Hampshire vs Glamorgan

One-Day Cup

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

263

GLA

GLA

173

UpcomingSussex vs Hampshire

Sussex vs Hampshire

One-Day Cup

County Ground in Hove

SUS

SUS

HAM

HAM

International career

Ashutosh Sharma has not played for the Indian national team yet. He has shown great skill in domestic cricket and the IPL with Punjab Kings, but international recognition has not come his way so far. Despite facing challenges, such as financial struggles, he has continued to perform well and secure a spot in domestic leagues. His calm and focused approach to batting, especially during important moments, sets him apart. He has remained a dependable player for his team. Right now, Ashutosh is working hard to grow his career in domestic and IPL cricket.

Leagues Participation

Ashutosh Sharma joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2024. Here are the details of his participation:

Year

Team

Price (INR)

Position

Matches Played

Runs Scored

Key Moments

2024

Punjab Kings

20 lakh

Lower Order Bat

12

150+

Debut innings: 31 off 17 balls vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 61 off 28 balls vs Mumbai Indians

2025

Delhi Capitals

3.80 crore

Lower Order Bat

TBD

TBD

Bought in IPL 2025 auction for INR 3.80 crore, after a bidding contest

In the 2025 IPL season, Ashutosh Sharma was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 3.80 crore at the auction. During 2024, he played for Punjab Kings, showing his ability to score quickly, including key knocks against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. He has proven to be an important player for his team, batting in the lower order.

Domestic career

Ashutosh Sharma started his domestic cricket career with Madhya Pradesh. He debuted in the Zonal T20 League in January 2018. In October 2019, he played his first List A match at the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Madhya Pradesh.

In October 2023, Ashutosh set a record for the fastest 50 runs by an Indian player in T20 cricket. He reached this milestone in just 11 balls during a game against Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. This broke Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record of 12 balls. Ashutosh’s strong batting performance for Railways in this match drew attention across the cricket world.

Records and achievements

Ashutosh Sharma has achieved some impressive milestones in his cricket career. He has broken records and shown his skills in crucial matches.

  • October 2023: Set a record for the fastest 50 runs by an Indian in Twenty20 cricket, scoring 50 runs off just 11 balls.
  • 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Scored 200 runs off 60 balls for Railways.
  • April 4, 2024 (IPL 2024): Scored 31 runs off 17 balls in a match against Gujarat Titans.
  • IPL 2024 (Match against Mumbai Indians): Scored 61 runs off 28 balls.

Personal life

Ashutosh Sharma grew up in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. At 8 years old, he moved to Indore to pursue his passion for cricket at the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's academy. He faced financial difficulties early on, sometimes umpiring matches just to afford lunch. Despite these challenges, Ashutosh kept his family unaware of his struggles.

Ashutosh enjoys cooking, a skill he developed during his U19 days. In his free time, he likes to travel, dance, swim, and work out. He is dedicated to fitness and often shares workout photos on social media. His first cricket training came from a policeman who mentored him early in his career.

Finance

Ashutosh's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be between 3 and 4.5 crores, mainly from domestic cricket and the IPL. His earnings are expected to grow in 2025, especially with a high-paying IPL contract.

Family

Ashutosh's father, Shriram Babu Sharma, works as a pharmacist at an insurance hospital. His mother, Hemlata, is a homemaker. His older brother, Anil Sharma, works in construction. There is no public information about Ashutosh's relationship status, but as his career progresses, marriage might come soon.

Cars and House

Details about his cars and house are not available.

Scandals

In April 2024, Ashutosh explained why he switched from Madhya Pradesh to Railways. He shared that the coach unfairly kept him on the bench, which led to depression. In 2019, he scored 84 runs in his final T20 match for Madhya Pradesh, but a new coach the following year left him on the bench. During the COVID period, only 20 players could travel, so Ashutosh stayed in the hotel for 1-2 months. This isolation led to depression, and he didn’t play competitive cricket for 3-4 years.

Fans

Ashutosh gained a lot of attention during IPL 2024. On April 4, 2024, he scored 31 runs from 17 balls in a match against Gujarat Titans. Fans praised him on social media for his impressive debut. His Instagram now has 770k followers.

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