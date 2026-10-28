Match details Railways vs Tamil Nadu T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 14.11.2026

T20

RAI
RAI
TAN
TAN

Match Info

Match:Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026
Date:Saturday, November 14, 2026 - Sunday, December 06, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, November 14, 2026 08:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Railways Squad

PlayersChaubey Shubham, Chaudhary Shivam, Choudhary Raj Kamal, Kumar Susheel, Kushwah Nishant, Pandey Akash, Pandey Akshat R, Saif Mohammad, Sharma Ashutosh, Sharma Karn, Sharma Rahul, Singh Pratham, Singh Vivek, Singh Yuvraj
Benchno information yet

Tamil Nadu Squad

PlayersChakravarthy Varun, G Ajitesh, Jagadeesan Narayan, Khan Shahrukh, Kishore Sai, Mohammed M, Natarajan Thangarasu, Sudharsan Sai, Sundar Washington
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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