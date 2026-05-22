Squads Derbyshire Falcons vs Sussex Sharks T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Couser Jessica Alice
no information yet
Collis Izzy
batsman
Allen Natasha
batsman
Adams Mollie
wicket keeper
Lonsdale Frances
batsman
Patil Shristi
no information yet
Kenvyn Lauren
all rounder
Johnson Bella
no information yet
Tennakoon Malisha
no information yet
Green Chiara Marisa
all rounder
Khan Aamna
no information yet
Wilkinson Phoebe
all rounder
Andrews Maria
no information yet
O'Neill Eve
no information yet
Darlow Adrianna
batsman
Lewis Anna
no information yet
Gater Matilda Atherton
all rounder
Buckle Anna
no information yet
Baker Olivia
bowler
Mullins Faye
no information yet
Knowling-Davies Rhiannon
bowler
Doherty Kali-Ann
no information yet
Bedi Prisha
bowler
Gentry Indigo
no information yet
Bench
|First Team
|Second Team
Adams Gemma
batsman
Beck SA
no information yet
Clarke Francesca
no information yet
Champion Maya
no information yet
Crosby Erynn
no information yet
Curling Lottie
no information yet
Duckworth Rebecca
batsman
Gibb Daisy
no information yet
Fackrell Ria
bowler
Harman Nancy
bowler
Gray Millie
no information yet
Harvey Beth
no information yet
Hardwick Pagan
no information yet
Joseph Tia
no information yet
Hughes Emily
no information yet
Khan Regina Suddahazai Isabella
all rounder
McCollum Sophia
no information yet
King Rachel
wicket keeper
McDonald Caitlin
no information yet
Lee Ava Georgina
all rounder
Nightingale Ellie M
all rounder
Mullan Daisy
batsman
Parkin Harriet
no information yet
Mullins Hope
no information yet
Pittman Megan
no information yet
Noakes Alice
no information yet
Porter Ella
batsman
Norgrove Abigale
batsman
Rose Gemma
no information yet
Pedley Georgie
no information yet
Shaw Lara
all rounder
Phillipson EF
no information yet
Slater Beth
no information yet
Stanley Talitha
no information yet