Squads Derbyshire Falcons vs Sussex Sharks T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

DER
DER

118

SUS
SUS

114

Playing

DER
DER
SUS
SUS
First TeamSecond Team
Couser Jessica Alice

no information yet

Adams Mollie

wicket keeper

Patil Shristi

no information yet

Kenvyn Lauren

all rounder

Johnson Bella

no information yet

Tennakoon Malisha

no information yet

Khan Aamna

no information yet

Wilkinson Phoebe

all rounder

Andrews Maria

no information yet

O'Neill Eve

no information yet

Lewis Anna

no information yet

Buckle Anna

no information yet

Mullins Faye

no information yet

Doherty Kali-Ann

no information yet

Gentry Indigo

no information yet

Bench

DER
DER
SUS
SUS
First TeamSecond Team
Beck SA

no information yet

Clarke Francesca

no information yet

Champion Maya

no information yet

Crosby Erynn

no information yet

Curling Lottie

no information yet

Gibb Daisy

no information yet

Gray Millie

no information yet

Harvey Beth

no information yet

Hardwick Pagan

no information yet

Joseph Tia

no information yet

Hughes Emily

no information yet

McCollum Sophia

no information yet

King Rachel

wicket keeper

McDonald Caitlin

no information yet

Lee Ava Georgina

all rounder

Parkin Harriet

no information yet

Mullins Hope

no information yet

Pittman Megan

no information yet

Noakes Alice

no information yet

Rose Gemma

no information yet

Pedley Georgie

no information yet

Shaw Lara

all rounder

Phillipson EF

no information yet

Slater Beth

no information yet

Stanley Talitha

no information yet