Match details Derbyshire Falcons vs Sussex Sharks T20 T20 Blast, Women 22.05.2026

T20

DER
DER

118

SUS
SUS

114

Match Info

Match:T20 Blast, League 2, Women 2026
Date:Friday, May 22, 2026 - Sunday, July 12, 2026
Toss:Derbyshire Falcons won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 22, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Derbyshire Falcons Squad

PlayersCouser Jessica Alice, Allen Natasha, Lonsdale Frances, Kenvyn Lauren, Tennakoon Malisha, Khan Aamna, Andrews Maria, Darlow Adrianna, Gater Matilda Atherton, Baker Olivia, Knowling-Davies Rhiannon, Bedi Prisha
BenchAdams Gemma, Clarke Francesca, Crosby Erynn, Duckworth Rebecca, Fackrell Ria, Gray Millie, Hardwick Pagan, Hughes Emily, McCollum Sophia, McDonald Caitlin, Nightingale Ellie M, Parkin Harriet, Pittman Megan, Porter Ella, Rose Gemma, Shaw Lara, Slater Beth

Sussex Sharks Squad

PlayersCollis Izzy, Adams Mollie, Patil Shristi, Johnson Bella, Green Chiara Marisa, Wilkinson Phoebe, O'Neill Eve, Lewis Anna, Buckle Anna, Mullins Faye, Doherty Kali-Ann, Gentry Indigo
BenchBeck SA, Champion Maya, Curling Lottie, Gibb Daisy, Harman Nancy, Harvey Beth, Joseph Tia, Khan Regina Suddahazai Isabella, King Rachel, Lee Ava Georgina, Mullan Daisy, Mullins Hope, Noakes Alice, Norgrove Abigale, Pedley Georgie, Phillipson EF, Stanley Talitha, Taylor Maisie, Taylor Mary, Taylor Millie, Tulloch Poppy, Western Lucy, Westley Jasmine

Venue Guide

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