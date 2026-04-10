Keith Jack Dudgeon

Keith Jack Dudgeon

bowler

Full name:Keith Jack Dudgeon
Nationality:South Africa
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Kent

Paarl Royals

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches654217
Innings1084117
Overs1596.1332.257.0
Balls---
Maidens347290
Runs51051483450
Wickets2126622
Avg24.0822.4620.45
SR45.1730.2115.54
Eco3.194.467.89
BB1273
4w820
5w1120
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches654217
Innings763011
Not outs1382
Runs1087412102
Balls Faced1922429100
Avg17.2518.7211.33
SR56.5596.03102
Fours139216
Fifties310
Sixies10132
Highest887127
Hundreds000

Keith Jack Dudgeon Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultSurrey vs Kent

Surrey vs Kent

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

116

KEN

KEN

118

ResultSussex vs Kent

Sussex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

(17 ov.) 130/3

KEN

KEN

133

ResultEssex vs Kent

Essex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

187

KEN

KEN

184

ResultKent vs Nottinghamshire

Kent vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

184

NOT

NOT

187

ResultKent vs Hampshire

Kent vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

177

HAM

HAM

176

ResultWorcestershire vs Kent

Worcestershire vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

142

KEN

KEN

59

Another Players

Evison, Joey

Evison, Joey

Hogan, Michael

Hogan, Michael

Gilchrist, Nathan

Gilchrist, Nathan

Miller, David

Miller, David

Crawley, Zak

Crawley, Zak

Quinn, Matt

Quinn, Matt

Bhuiyan, Arafat

Bhuiyan, Arafat

O Riordan, Marcus

O Riordan, Marcus

Qadri, Hamidullah

Qadri, Hamidullah

Denly, Joe

Denly, Joe