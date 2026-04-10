Frederick Jack Klaassen

Frederick Jack Klaassen

bowler

Full name:Frederick Jack Klaassen
Nationality:Netherlands
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm fast medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Kent

Netherlands

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches193753495
Innings193683494
Overs174.3127.0114.5285.1327.1
Balls-----
Maidens12011193
Runs75393842213462706
Wickets3240950105
Avg23.5323.4546.8826.9225.77
SR32.7119.0576.5534.2218.69
Eco4.317.383.674.728.27
BB35435
4w00102
5w01001
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches193753495
Innings151582525
Not outs7531312
Runs6845459774
Balls Faced1165325817077
Avg8.54.598.085.69
SR58.6284.917.4457.0596.1
Fours22534
Fifties00000
Sixies10010
Highest1313141313
Hundreds00000

Frederick Jack Klaassen Schedule & Results

County Championship

T20 Blast

ResultMiddlesex vs Kent

Middlesex vs Kent

T20 Blast

Lord's Cricket Ground

MID

MID

181

KEN

KEN

208

ResultKent vs Sussex

Kent vs Sussex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

199

SUS

SUS

197

ResultKent vs Essex

Kent vs Essex

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

129

ESS

ESS

130

ResultSurrey vs Kent

Surrey vs Kent

T20 Blast

Kennington Oval

SUR

SUR

116

KEN

KEN

118

ResultSussex vs Kent

Sussex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

SUS

SUS

(17 ov.) 130/3

KEN

KEN

133

ResultEssex vs Kent

Essex vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

ESS

ESS

187

KEN

KEN

184

ResultKent vs Nottinghamshire

Kent vs Nottinghamshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

184

NOT

NOT

187

ResultKent vs Hampshire

Kent vs Hampshire

T20 Blast

St Lawrence Ground

KEN

KEN

177

HAM

HAM

176

ResultWorcestershire vs Kent

Worcestershire vs Kent

T20 Blast

County Ground

WOR

WOR

142

KEN

KEN

59

UpcomingHampshire vs Kent

Hampshire vs Kent

T20 Blast

The Rose Bowl

HAM

HAM

KEN

KEN

One-Day Cup

Another Players

Evison, Joey

Evison, Joey

Cooper, Tom

Cooper, Tom

Hogan, Michael

Hogan, Michael

Ahmed, Musa Nadeem

Ahmed, Musa Nadeem

Roy, Alexander

Roy, Alexander

Ahmad, Musa

Ahmad, Musa

Nashier, Udit

Nashier, Udit

Gilchrist, Nathan

Gilchrist, Nathan

Crawley, Zak

Crawley, Zak

Quinn, Matt

Quinn, Matt