Squads Lesotho vs Uganda T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C 21.10.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Chaoana Tsepiso David
bowler
Baguma Joseph
bowler
Farook Inshaf
no information yet
Baig Anas
no information yet
Khan Mohammad Maaz
batsman
Dhawan Raghav
no information yet
Khauta Malei
no information yet
Kakuru Cyrus Nshekanabo
wicket keeper
Khetsi Tanki Alber
no information yet
Kasaija Enoch
no information yet
Lefulere Monanthane
bowler
Miyaji Juma
all rounder
Leokaoke Lebona Justice
all rounder
Musemeza Charles
no information yet
Lerotholi Mpiti Gabriel
all rounder
Obuya Robinson
batsman
Matjatje Jabulani
no information yet
Olipa Gerald
all rounder
Mejano Bahlakoana
no information yet
Oloka Pius
all rounder
Patel Ayaj Ashraf Ali
batsman
Ramjani Alpesh
all rounder
Patel Salim
no information yet
Shah Riazat Ali
all rounder
Thamae Thamae Gladwin
batsman
Verma Sumeet
batsman
Tlali Chachole Frank
wicket keeper
Waiswa Kenneth
all rounder
Match has not started yet