Squads Lesotho vs Uganda T20i T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa Qualifier C 21.10.2026

T20i

LES
LES
UGA
UGA

Playing

LES
LES
UGA
UGA
First TeamSecond Team
Farook Inshaf

no information yet

Baig Anas

no information yet

Dhawan Raghav

no information yet

Khauta Malei

no information yet

Khetsi Tanki Alber

no information yet

Kasaija Enoch

no information yet

Miyaji Juma

all rounder

Musemeza Charles

no information yet

Matjatje Jabulani

no information yet

Olipa Gerald

all rounder

Mejano Bahlakoana

no information yet

Oloka Pius

all rounder

Ramjani Alpesh

all rounder

Patel Salim

no information yet

Shah Riazat Ali

all rounder

Waiswa Kenneth

all rounder

Bench

LES
LES
UGA
UGA

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet