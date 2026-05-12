Aniket Verma News View all Get an inside look at how Sunrisers Hyderabad's hard-hitting talent Aniket Verma is fine-tuning his technique for the 2026 season through rigorous daily drills. Stay updated on his weekly training frequency, the high-profile tournaments he is targeting.

International career

Aniket Umashankar Verma (born February 5, 2002) is an Indian cricketer who plays as a batting all-round option in domestic and franchise cricket. He gained recognition through strong performances in domestic competitions and later joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. His aggressive batting approach and ability to score quickly in the middle order brought attention from scouts and selectors during the early stages of his professional career.

Despite his progress in domestic cricket and the IPL, Verma has not made his debut for the India national cricket team in any international format as of 2026. His performances in domestic tournaments and franchise leagues continue to shape his chances for future selection.

Leagues Participation

Aniket Verma began his franchise cricket career in the Indian Premier League, which became the first major professional tournament in which he played. His entry into the competition came after performances in domestic cricket attracted attention from IPL scouts. As a young middle-order batter known for aggressive stroke play, he joined the league as an uncapped Indian player with the potential to develop into a finishing batter.

Indian Premier League (IPL)

The Indian Premier League became the first global franchise tournament in Verma’s career. Sunrisers Hyderabad selected him during the December 2024 IPL auction for the 2025 season, signing him for ₹30 lakh. He entered the squad as a middle-order batter capable of scoring quickly during the later overs of an innings.

Year Team Notes 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL debut on March 23, 2025, against the Rajasthan Royals. Played 14 matches and scored 236 runs with a strike rate above 166. His highest score was 74, which also became his first half-century in the league. 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad Continued with the same franchise after his debut season. Remained part of the SRH squad and a developing middle-order batter.

During the 2025 season, Verma played 14 matches and batted in 12 innings, scoring 236 runs with an average of 26.22 and a strike rate of 166.19. His aggressive approach produced 20 sixes and 12 fours, placing him among the most attacking uncapped batters of the season. One of his most notable innings came against Chennai Super Kings, where he scored 74 runs and accelerated the scoring rate during the final overs.

By the end of his debut IPL season, he was mentioned among the emerging young players in the tournament. His ability to score quickly in the middle order and in finishing roles highlighted his potential as a rising T20 batter for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Domestic career

Aniket Verma began his domestic cricket career representing Madhya Pradesh in Indian domestic competitions. He developed as a right-handed middle-order batter known for aggressive stroke play, especially in T20 matches. Early performances in regional and state-level tournaments in Madhya Pradesh helped him gain attention as a power-hitter capable of increasing the scoring rate during the final overs of an innings.

His senior domestic debut came on December 3, 2024, when he played for Madhya Pradesh against Hyderabad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at Rajkot. The match marked the start of his professional domestic career. Although his first appearance did not produce a large score, participation in the tournament provided valuable exposure to senior-level cricket and allowed him to secure a place within the Madhya Pradesh squad.

Alongside state competitions, Verma also appeared in regional franchise tournaments within Madhya Pradesh, including matches for Bhopal Leopards. These tournaments played an important role in his development as a T20 batter. His ability to strike sixes regularly and maintain a high scoring rate attracted attention from talent scouts and franchise teams. In many matches, he played the role of a finisher, entering late in the innings and scoring quick runs against both pace and spin bowling.

During the 2024 and early 2025 domestic season, Verma continued to build his reputation as a T20 specialist. His batting approach, combined with occasional right-arm off-break bowling, gave his team an additional tactical option in shorter formats. Performances in domestic competitions and regional leagues eventually led to interest from IPL franchises, which resulted in his selection by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2025 Indian Premier League auction. These early domestic appearances formed the base of his professional cricket career and positioned him as a promising young power-hitter in Indian T20 cricket.

Records and achievements

Aniket Verma gained recognition early in his career through performances in domestic T20 tournaments and later in the Indian Premier League. His aggressive batting style and ability to hit boundaries regularly helped him stand out among young uncapped players.

2024: Strong performances in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League (MPL) playing for Bhopal Leopards. Scored more than 270 runs in the tournament with a strike rate close to 195, which attracted attention from IPL scouts.

2024: Built a reputation as a T20 power-hitter after several innings with multiple sixes in MPL matches, establishing his name among emerging players in regional leagues.

2025: Made his Indian Premier League debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad. During his first season, he scored 236 runs in 14 matches with a strike rate above 160.

2025: Scored his first IPL half-century with 74 runs, which became his highest score of the season.

2025: Hit 20 sixes during the IPL season, placing him among the most aggressive middle-order batters among uncapped players.

2025: Recognized as one of the emerging uncapped players of the IPL season because of his attacking batting and finishing ability in the middle order.

Personal life

Aniket Verma was born on February 5, 2002, in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India. As a young cricketer at the beginning of his professional career, he keeps most details about his private life away from public attention. Interviews and media coverage about him mainly focus on his cricket development rather than personal matters.

Net Worth

Aniket Verma’s estimated net worth as of 2025–2026 is reported to be around $150,000–$300,000. His earnings mainly come from professional cricket contracts and tournament participation. A major financial step in his career occurred during the 2025 Indian Premier League auction, when Sunrisers Hyderabad signed him for ₹30 lakh, which became his first significant franchise contract. Additional income comes from domestic cricket matches in India and regional franchise leagues, with potential sponsorship opportunities as his career progresses.

Houses and Residence

Verma is originally from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, where he spent most of his early life. Reports indicate that he continues to live primarily in Bhopal with his family when not participating in cricket tournaments.

Fan Base

Aniket Verma’s fan base is still developing because he is at an early stage of his professional career. Much of his support comes from Sunrisers Hyderabad fans in the Indian Premier League and from cricket followers in Madhya Pradesh, where he began his domestic career. His online popularity increased after the IPL 2025 season, especially on social media platforms such as Instagram, where followers share highlights of his batting performances.