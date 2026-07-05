Bradley Mark Hope

Bradley Mark Hope

all rounder

Full name:Bradley Mark Hope
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Tasmania Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches32
Innings52
Overs50.09.0
Balls--
Maidens70
Runs17858
Wickets42
Avg44.529
SR7527
Eco3.566.44
BB31
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches32
Innings52
Not outs01
Runs3116
Balls Faced11432
Avg6.216
SR27.1950
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1011
Hundreds00

Another Players

Webster, Beau

Webster, Beau

Wright, Mac

Wright, Mac

Wakim, Charlie

Wakim, Charlie

O Connor, Aidan

O Connor, Aidan

Sandhu, Gurinder

Sandhu, Gurinder

Bell, Gabe

Bell, Gabe

Silk, Jordan

Silk, Jordan

Oates, Keegan

Oates, Keegan

Neil-Smith, Lawrence

Neil-Smith, Lawrence

Davis, Nicholas

Davis, Nicholas