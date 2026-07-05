Bradley Mark Hope
all rounder
|Full name:
|Bradley Mark Hope
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|2
|Innings
|5
|2
|Overs
|50.0
|9.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|7
|0
|Runs
|178
|58
|Wickets
|4
|2
|Avg
|44.5
|29
|SR
|75
|27
|Eco
|3.56
|6.44
|BB
|3
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|3
|2
|Innings
|5
|2
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|31
|16
|Balls Faced
|114
|32
|Avg
|6.2
|16
|SR
|27.19
|50
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|10
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0