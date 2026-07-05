International career

Brendan James Doggett, born on 3 May 1994, is an Australian cricketer. He bowls right-arm fast-medium and started his career in domestic cricket before getting international attention. Here's a simple summary of his international career:

September 2018: He was named in Australia’s Test squad for the series against Pakistan. However, he did not play.

2024–25: He was called up for Australia A as a replacement for an injured player on the India A tour of Australia. First Unofficial Test: He took 6 wickets for 15 runs, his third five-wicket haul.

November 2024: He joined the Australian Test squad for the second Test of the Indian tour of Australia, replacing Josh Hazlewood due to injury.

Leagues Participation

Brendan Doggett played in the Big Bash League for different teams. He was with Brisbane Heat from 2017/18 to 2018/19. Then, he joined Sydney Thunder from 2019/20 to 2022/23. In 2023/24, he moved to Adelaide Strikers.

Big Bash League

Brendan Doggett has played in the Big Bash League for different teams. He started with Brisbane Heat in 2017/18 and played until 2018/19. After that, he joined Sydney Thunder for the 2019/20 to 2022/23 seasons. In 2023/24, he moved to Adelaide Strikers. Doggett had a strong performance with 5/35 against Perth Scorchers in 2018.

Year Team Notes 2017/18–2018/19 Brisbane Heat Debuted on December 20, 2017. Took 5/35 against Perth Scorchers on January 5, 2018. 2019/20–2022/23 Sydney Thunder Played for Sydney Thunder after leaving Brisbane Heat. 2023/24 Adelaide Strikers Joined Adelaide Strikers, set a record 74-run partnership with Cameron Boyce.

Domestic career

Brendan Doggett started his career with Queensland. He got a rookie contract for the 2016-17 season and played his first List A match in October 2016 for Cricket Australia XI. In the 2017–18 season, he played his first match for Queensland and made his first-class debut. He took 4 wickets for 33 runs in his first innings. In February 2018, he took 5 wickets in one innings for the first time in his career. Doggett helped Queensland win two Sheffield Shield titles in 2017-18 and 2020-21.

In 2021, Doggett moved to South Australia. In the 2024-25 Sheffield Shield Final, he took 11 wickets in the match, including 6 wickets for 31 runs in the first innings and 5 wickets for 109 runs in the second. His efforts helped South Australia win their first Sheffield Shield title in 29 years. In December 2024, he was added to the Australian Test squad after taking 6 wickets for 15 runs against India A. Doggett also signed a short-term contract with Durham County Cricket Club for the 2025 County Championship season.

Doggett played his first T20 match on December 20, 2017, for the Brisbane Heat against the Melbourne Stars. His last T20 match was with the Adelaide Strikers against the Perth Scorchers on January 18, 2025. He made his first-class debut for Queensland on October 26, 2017, and his most recent first-class match was for Durham against Hampshire in May 2025. His first List A match was on October 1, 2016, for Queensland, and his last was for South Australia against Victoria in March 2025.

Records and achievements

Brendan Doggett has earned many achievements in his career. Here are some of his records:

2016: Named the Lord’s Taverners Indigenous Cricketer of the Year.

2024-2025 Sheffield Shield Final: Won the Player of the Match award. Took 11 wickets in the match. Took 6/31 in the first innings. Took 5/109 in the second innings. Set a record for the best performance in a Sheffield Shield final with figures of 11/140.



Personal life

Brendan Doggett lives a private life, with only some details known about his family, wealth, and reputation. He was born in Rockhampton, Queensland, and has a supportive family, especially his older brother Samuel, who helped him develop his love for cricket.

Family

Brendan's older brother Samuel played an important role in getting him interested in cricket. He took Brendan to training sessions for the local Souths team in Toowoomba.

Finance

Brendan Doggett has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.

Scandals

In January 2020, during a Big Bash match against Perth Scorchers, Doggett dropped the ball three times, which caused his team to lose. This led to jokes and criticism online.

Fans

Brendan Doggett has about 190 followers on social media.