Match details Surrey vs Sussex First class County Championship 01.05.2026

First class

SUR
SUR

(10 ov.) 19/0

SUS
SUS

358

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Surrey won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, May 01, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Surrey Squad

PlayersBurns Rory, Sibley Dominic, Smith Jamie, Pope Ollie, Lawrence Dan, Patel Ryan, Thomas Adam Roger George, Clark Jordan, Abbott Sean, Fisher Matthew, Topley Reece
BenchAlbert Ralphie, Barnwell Nathan, Blake Josh, Chahar Rahul, Ealham Thomas Mark, Foakes Ben, French Alex, Gorantla Nikhil Venkata, Lawes Thomas Edward, Majid Yousef, Stuart-Reckling Seb H, Taylor James

Sussex Squad

PlayersHughes Daniel, Haines Tom, Clark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Leaning Jack, Simpson John, Tear Charlie, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Carson Jack, Robinson Oliver, Crocombe Henry T
BenchAlsop Tom, Archer Jofra, Borromeo Alexander, Briggs Danny, Campbell Jack, Carter Oliver, Currie Bradley, Finn Steven, Foreman Bertie, Goodman Dominic Charles, Henry Troy, Hunt Sean Frank, Ibrahim Danial, Jamie Atkins, Karvelas Aristides, Khan Shadab, Lamb Danny, Lawrence Louie, Lenham Archie, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, McAndrew Nathan John, Mills Tymal, Moore Ollie, Oosthuizen Nantes, Price Tom, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rawlins Delray, Rogers Henry P, Sandhu Gurinder, Seales Jayden, Shipley Henry, Smith Steve, Smith Steven Barry, Thomas George, Trainer Ramsay, Unadkat Jaydev, Ward Harrison

Venue Guide

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