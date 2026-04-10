Match details Sussex vs Warwickshire First class County Championship 10.04.2026

First class

SUS
SUS

(4 ov.) 17/0

WAR
WAR

267

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Warwickshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 10, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Sussex Squad

PlayersHaines Tom, Hughes Daniel, Clark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Leaning Jack, Simpson John, Price Tom, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Carson Jack, Robinson Oliver, Crocombe Henry T, Tear Charlie
BenchAlsop Tom, Archer Jofra, Borromeo Alexander, Briggs Danny, Campbell Jack, Carter Oliver, Currie Bradley, Finn Steven, Foreman Bertie, Goodman Dominic Charles, Henry Troy, Hunt Sean Frank, Ibrahim Danial, Jamie Atkins, Karvelas Aristides, Khan Shadab, Lamb Danny, Lawrence Louie, Lenham Archie, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, McAndrew Nathan John, Mills Tymal, Moore Ollie, Oosthuizen Nantes, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rawlins Delray, Rogers Henry P, Sandhu Gurinder, Seales Jayden, Shipley Henry, Smith Steve, Smith Steven Barry, Thomas George, Trainer Ramsay, Unadkat Jaydev, Ward Harrison

Warwickshire Squad

PlayersDavies Alex, Yates Robert, Mousley Dan, Hain Sam, Barnard Ed, Smith Kai, Webster Beau, Woakes Chris, Thompson Jordan, Bamber Ethan, Booth Michael
BenchAli Hasan, Ali Moeen, Ali Tazeem Chaudry, Barker Keith, Bethell Jacob, Brathwaite Kraigg, Burgess Michael, Drakes Dominic, Fernando Vishwa, Garton George, Gilchrist Nathan, Gleeson Richard, Hannon-Dalby Oliver, Jamal Aamir, Johal Manraj A, Khan Amir, Lalit Jani Vaansh, Latham Tom, Lintott Jacob, Malik Zen, Maxwell Glenn, Miles Craig, Rae Michael, Rocchiccioli Corey, Rushworth Chris, Shaikh Hamza, Shuker Harriet, Simmons Che Brendon, Sylvester Adam Ryan, Wylie Theo Owen, Young Will

Venue Guide

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