Match details Yorkshire vs Sussex First class County Championship 24.04.2026

First class

YOR
YOR
SUS
SUS

(96 ov.) 373/6

Match Info

Match:County Championship 2026
Date:Friday, April 03, 2026 - Sunday, September 27, 2026
Toss:Yorkshire won the toss and opt to bat
Time:Friday, April 24, 2026 10:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Yorkshire Squad

PlayersLyth Adam, Bean Finlay, Whiteman Sam, Root Joe, Bairstow Jonny, Revis Matthew L, Hill George, Bess Dom, van Beek Logan, Richardson Jhye, White Curtley-Jack
BenchAgarwal Mayank, Akhtar Jawad, Ali Moeen, Bennison Will, Buckingham Jordan, Chohan Jafer, Cliff Benjamin Michael, Coad Ben, Duke Harry, Edwards Mickey, Ferreira Donovan, Firbank Matthew, Fraine William, Gaikwad Ruturaj, Hope Shai, Imam-ul-Haq, Kelly Noah, Leech Dominic, Luxton William, Malan Dawid, Milnes Matt, Moriarty Daniel, Naveen-ul-Haq, O'Rourke William, Rashid Adil, Rickelton Ryan, Sears Ben, Shafique Abdullah, Shakeel Saud, Shutt Jack, Singh Jay, Smith Owen, Steketee Mark, Sutherland Will, Tattersall Jonathan, Taylor Charlie, Thompson Jordan, Tye Andrew, ul-Haq Imam, Vagadia Yash, Wade Alex, Wharton James Henry, Wiese David

Sussex Squad

PlayersHaines Tom, Hughes Daniel, Clark Tom, Coles James Matthew, Leaning Jack, Simpson John, Price Tom, Hudson-Prentice Fynn, Carson Jack, Robinson Oliver, Crocombe Henry T
BenchAlsop Tom, Archer Jofra, Borromeo Alexander, Briggs Danny, Campbell Jack, Carter Oliver, Currie Bradley, Finn Steven, Foreman Bertie, Goodman Dominic Charles, Henry Troy, Hunt Sean Frank, Ibrahim Danial, Jamie Atkins, Karvelas Aristides, Khan Shadab, Lamb Danny, Lawrence Louie, Lenham Archie, Lion-Cachet Zach Benjamin, McAndrew Nathan John, Mills Tymal, Moore Ollie, Oosthuizen Nantes, Pujara Cheteshwar, Rawlins Delray, Rogers Henry P, Sandhu Gurinder, Seales Jayden, Shipley Henry, Smith Steve, Smith Steven Barry, Tear Charlie, Thomas George, Trainer Ramsay, Unadkat Jaydev, Ward Harrison

Venue Guide

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