Squads Yorkshire vs Sussex First class County Championship 24.04.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Lyth Adam
batsman
Haines Tom
batsman
Bean Finlay
wicket keeper
Hughes Daniel
batsman
Whiteman Sam
wicket keeper
Clark Tom
batsman
Root Joe
batsman
Coles James Matthew
all rounder
Bairstow Jonny
wicket keeper
Leaning Jack
batsman
Revis Matthew L
batsman
Simpson John
wicket keeper
Hill George
all rounder
Price Tom
batsman
Bess Dom
bowler
Hudson-Prentice Fynn
all rounder
van Beek Logan
bowler
Carson Jack
bowler
Richardson Jhye
bowler
Robinson Oliver
bowler
White Curtley-Jack
bowler
Crocombe Henry T
bowler
Bench