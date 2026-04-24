Squads Yorkshire vs Sussex First class County Championship 24.04.2026

First class

YOR
YOR
SUS
SUS

(96 ov.) 373/6

Playing

YOR
YOR
SUS
SUS
First TeamSecond Team
Lyth Adam

batsman

Haines Tom

batsman

Bean Finlay

wicket keeper

Whiteman Sam

wicket keeper

Clark Tom

batsman

Root Joe

batsman

Bairstow Jonny

wicket keeper

Simpson John

wicket keeper

Hill George

all rounder

Price Tom

batsman

Bess Dom

bowler

Bench

YOR
YOR
SUS
SUS
First TeamSecond Team
Alsop Tom

wicket keeper

Akhtar Jawad

no information yet

Ali Moeen

all rounder

Bennison Will

no information yet

Chohan Jafer

all rounder

Carter Oliver

wicket keeper

Coad Ben

bowler

Duke Harry

wicket keeper

Foreman Bertie

all rounder

Ferreira Donovan

wicket keeper

Henry Troy

no information yet

Firbank Matthew

no information yet

Hope Shai

wicket keeper

Khan Shadab

all rounder

Kelly Noah

no information yet

Lamb Danny

all rounder

Lawrence Louie

no information yet

Moore Ollie

no information yet

Oosthuizen Nantes

no information yet

Rickelton Ryan

wicket keeper

Rawlins Delray

all rounder

Sears Ben

bowler

Rogers Henry P

all rounder

Shipley Henry

all rounder

Singh Jay

no information yet

Smith Owen

no information yet

Tear Charlie

wicket keeper

Sutherland Will

all rounder

Tattersall Jonathan

wicket keeper

Trainer Ramsay

no information yet

Taylor Charlie

no information yet

Thompson Jordan

all rounder

ul-Haq Imam

no information yet

Vagadia Yash

all rounder

Wade Alex

no information yet

Wiese David

all rounder