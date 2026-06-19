Johannes Jonathan Smit

AI Simulation, NAM vs SA | Namibia stun South Africa with thrilling four-run win in one-off T20I

As per Artificial Intelligence, Namibia will beat South Africa by four runs in the one-off T20I in Windhoek on Saturday. JJ Smit’s all-round performance, along with Jan Frylinck’s cameo with the bat, will see the home side beat their superior neighbours for the first time in international cricket.