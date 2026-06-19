T20 Namibia Tri-Series
Namibia vs Hong Kong, China
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
HKG
Namibia vs Nigeria
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
Namibia vs Hong Kong, China
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
230
HKG
200
Namibia vs Nigeria
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
all rounder
|Full name:
|Johannes Jonathan Smit
|Nationality:
|Namibia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|left arm medium fast
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|36
|41
|99
|73
|Innings
|25
|27
|61
|94
|60
|Overs
|184.0
|96.0
|793.2
|725.1
|210.1
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|14
|1
|160
|41
|4
|Runs
|777
|655
|2660
|3322
|1525
|Wickets
|35
|34
|82
|107
|61
|Avg
|22.2
|19.26
|32.43
|31.04
|25
|SR
|31.54
|16.94
|58.04
|40.66
|20.67
|Eco
|4.22
|6.82
|3.35
|4.58
|7.25
|BB
|5
|6
|6
|5
|6
|4w
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|5w
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|29
|36
|41
|99
|73
|Innings
|26
|31
|73
|85
|58
|Not outs
|3
|11
|13
|20
|21
|Runs
|651
|625
|1100
|1722
|944
|Balls Faced
|773
|422
|2433
|1977
|636
|Avg
|28.3
|31.25
|18.33
|26.49
|25.51
|SR
|84.21
|148.1
|45.21
|87.1
|148.42
|Fours
|34
|35
|106
|84
|50
|Fifties
|2
|2
|3
|4
|3
|Sixies
|31
|38
|34
|92
|59
|Highest
|94
|71
|77
|120
|71
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
HKG
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
230
HKG
200
T20 Namibia Tri-Series
NAM
NIG
If you want to know what cricketing records Jj Smit is going to set, we have collected all the relevant information about him: training plan, past match results and his place in the team.
As per Artificial Intelligence, Namibia will beat South Africa by four runs in the one-off T20I in Windhoek on Saturday. JJ Smit’s all-round performance, along with Jan Frylinck’s cameo with the bat, will see the home side beat their superior neighbours for the first time in international cricket.