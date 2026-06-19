Johannes Jonathan Smit

Johannes Jonathan Smit

all rounder

Full name:Johannes Jonathan Smit
Nationality:Namibia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:left arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

Namibia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2936419973
Innings2527619460
Overs184.096.0793.2725.1210.1
Balls-----
Maidens141160414
Runs777655266033221525
Wickets35348210761
Avg22.219.2632.4331.0425
SR31.5416.9458.0440.6620.67
Eco4.226.823.354.587.25
BB56656
4w10410
5w21131
10w00000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iFirst classList aT20
Matches2936419973
Innings2631738558
Not outs311132021
Runs65162511001722944
Balls Faced77342224331977636
Avg28.331.2518.3326.4925.51
SR84.21148.145.2187.1148.42
Fours34351068450
Fifties22343
Sixies3138349259
Highest94717712071
Hundreds00010

Johannes Jonathan Smit Schedule & Results

Jj Smit News

View all

If you want to know what cricketing records Jj Smit is going to set, we have collected all the relevant information about him: training plan, past match results and his place in the team.

AI Simulation, NAM vs SA | Namibia stun South Africa with thrilling four-run win in one-off T20I

AI Simulation, NAM vs SA | Namibia stun South Africa with thrilling four-run win in one-off T20I

As per Artificial Intelligence, Namibia will beat South Africa by four runs in the one-off T20I in Windhoek on Saturday. JJ Smit’s all-round performance, along with Jan Frylinck’s cameo with the bat, will see the home side beat their superior neighbours for the first time in international cricket.

Jj Smit11:48 AM, 08 November, 2021

T20 World Cup 2021 | We exceeded expectations and won lot of hearts, says Namibia coach Pierre de Bruyn

Jj Smit11:12 PM, 27 October, 2021

T20 World Cup 2021 | We are excited for the challenge, says Gerhard Erasmus after Namibia defeat Scotland

Another Players

Brassell, Jack Thomas

Brassell, Jack Thomas

Cock, Divan la

Cock, Divan la

Lita, Addo

Lita, Addo

Davin, Niko

Davin, Niko

Shikongo, Ben

Shikongo, Ben

Brussell, Jack

Brussell, Jack

Kotze, JP

Kotze, JP

Julius, Joshuan

Julius, Joshuan

Mutumbe, Mika

Mutumbe, Mika

Ya France, Pikky

Ya France, Pikky