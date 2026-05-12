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International Career

Krains Bhaveshbhai Fuletra was born on 19 June 2004 in Maliya Hatina, a small village in the Junagadh district of Gujarat. He is a right-handed batsman and a specialist slow left-arm wrist spinner, a rare "Chinaman" style of bowling that has made him one of the most exciting prospects in Indian cricket. He plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL and represents Saurashtra in domestic cricket.

Krains' path to the national limelight began in the net sessions of the IPL. While he has not yet secured a permanent spot in the senior Indian XI for all formats, his performances in the 2025–2026 domestic season have made him a primary candidate for India's T20 international spin attack. In 2025, he was famously praised by international stars like Heinrich Klaasen for his deceptive googly and flipper during net sessions.

He became the first "Chinaman" bowler from the Saurashtra region to be officially signed to a primary IPL roster. In early 2026, he delivered a breakthrough performance in the CK Nayudu Trophy, taking 8 wickets in just 3 matches, which led to his inclusion in the Indian High-Performance camp.

His journey has been one of grit. He moved from the rural village of Maliya Hatina to Rajkot to pursue professional coaching. He played his first-class debut for Saurashtra in the 2024-25 season.

2014–2020

Youth Years: Began training in Rajkot; initially started as a left-arm medium pacer before being advised by coach Amit Shukla to switch to spin due to his shorter stature.

Development: Spent nearly six years perfecting the wrist-spin technique, often playing in local matches without much official recognition.

2024

Breakthrough: Selected for the Saurashtra U-23 team.

May: Produced a massive performance in the Inter-District U-23 One Day Tournament, helping Junagadh District dominate the semi-finals.

December: Made his List A debut in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, showing immediate control over his variations.

2025

IPL Scouting: Joined Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as a net bowler. His ability to trouble world-class batsmen in the nets went viral on social media.

Saurashtra Premier League: Represented Anmol Kings Halar; finished as one of the most economical spinners in the tournament.

December: Officially signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹30 lakh at the IPL 2026 auction in Abu Dhabi, moving from net bowler to a squad member.

2026

January: Continued his dominant form in the CK Nayudu Trophy with multiple 3-wicket hauls.

March: Named as a "player to watch" for the 2026 IPL season, expected to be the surprise element in the SRH spin department.

Leagues Participation

Krains Fuletra has transitioned from the regional leagues of Gujarat to the grandest stage of them all, the Indian Premier League. His rise is viewed as a "Cinderella story" of a net bowler proving his worth to international coaches.

Indian Premier League

Krains Fuletra's connection with the IPL started behind the scenes. In 2025, he worked tirelessly as a net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His performance against senior batsmen convinced the management to draft him into the main squad for the 2026 season.

The transition from a domestic circuit player to an IPL prospect was fueled by Krains' stint as a developmental net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2025. During those high-intensity sessions, he famously outfoxed the South African powerhouse Heinrich Klaasen, who later admitted in interviews that Fuletra’s variations especially his ability to alter pace and length seamlessly—made him "the most difficult bowler to hit in the camp." This "audition" in the nets was the catalyst for his professional debut; the SRH management, led by Daniel Vettori and Muttiah Muralitharan, were so impressed by his athleticism and "Kohli-like intensity" on the field that they prioritized signing him during the subsequent auction.

Entering the IPL 2026 season, Krains is no longer just a "mystery" net bowler but a strategic asset for the Sunrisers' spin department. Signed for his base price of ₹30 lakh, he is viewed as a high-value "X-factor" who can break partnerships in the middle overs. With SRH focusing on a fearless, attacking brand of cricket under captain Pat Cummins, Fuletra’s rare left-arm wrist spin provides a unique tactical edge that traditional finger spinners lack. Fans and analysts alike are eager to see if his "village-born" resilience can translate into match-winning performances on the global stage, potentially making him the breakout uncapped player of the year.

Year Team Notes 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad Net bowler; caught the eye of coaches Daniel Vettori and Muttiah Muralitharan 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad Signed for ₹30 lakh; expected to debut as a specialist spinner

Saurashtra Premier League (SPL)

Before his IPL fame, Krains honed his skills in the SPL. This regional T20 league allowed him to showcase his ability to bowl in the powerplay, a difficult task for a wrist spinner.

Year Team Notes 2024–25 Anmol Kings Halar Key wicket-taker in the middle overs; finished with an economy under 7.5

Domestic Career

Krains Fuletra’s domestic career is a story of extreme patience and a willingness to reinvent himself. Born in a family of modest means—his father ran a small shop—Krains had to prove himself at every level. He started his career as a fast bowler but, upon the advice of his coaches in Rajkot, he switched to left-arm wrist spin in 2016. This was a risky move, as "Chinaman" bowling is notoriously difficult to control.

He spent nearly six to seven years in the shadows, often being the "12th man" for district squads. His breakthrough finally came in the 2024–25 season during the Men's U-23 One-Dayers. He took 14 wickets in 7 matches, proving he could compete at a high level. His performance in the CK Nayudu Trophy in early 2026 further solidified his position, where he demonstrated a lethal googly that even seasoned domestic players struggled to read.

Under the guidance of the Saurashtra Cricket Association, Krains has developed a mature approach to the game. He is not just a wicket-taker but a containment bowler who understands the geometry of the field. His success has opened doors for other young players from the Junagadh region, proving that talent from small villages can reach the IPL.

Records and Achievements

Krains is still in the early phase of his career, but he has already set several milestones for a player of his age and background.

2024

Topped the bowling charts for Junagadh District in the Inter-District U-23 tournament.

Achieved a strike rate of 27.0 in the U-23 One-Dayers.

2025

Praised as the "most difficult net bowler to face" by Sunrisers Hyderabad management.

Earned his first professional T20 contract with Anmol Kings Halar in the SPL.

2026

Signed his maiden IPL contract with Sunrisers Hyderabad (₹30 lakh).

Recorded 8 wickets in 3 matches in the CK Nayudu Trophy (January 2026).

Personal Life

Krains Fuletra has managed to stay grounded despite the sudden media attention. He remains deeply connected to his rural roots and his family.

Family

Krains was born into a hardworking family in Maliya Hatina. His father, Bhaveshbhai Fuletra, owned a small paan-mawa shop and worked tirelessly to fund Krains' cricket gear and travel to Rajkot. In a touching detail, his father named him "Krains" as a tribute to the legendary New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns. His grandfather, Vallabhbhai, remains a farmer in the village. Krains often credits his father’s "no-compromise" attitude toward training as the reason for his success.

Finance

As of March 2026, Krains Fuletra’s financial standing is on a significant upward trajectory, with an estimated net worth of approximately ₹60–₹80 lakh. The primary driver of his wealth is his ₹30 lakh contract with Sunrisers Hyderabad for the IPL 2026 season, marking his first major professional paycheck after years of serving as a developmental net bowler. In addition to his IPL salary, Fuletra earns steady income through BCCI domestic match fees for representing Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy, alongside lucrative local endorsements within the Gujarat region and participation in the Saurashtra Premier League. This financial breakthrough has allowed him to provide stability for his family, transitioning them from the modest earnings of his father’s village shop to a more comfortable lifestyle in Rajkot.

Home and Cars

Krains Fuletra currently resides with his family in Rajkot, Gujarat, where they relocated from their ancestral village of Maliya Hatina to facilitate his professional cricket training. Despite his growing fame and the financial boost from his Sunrisers Hyderabad contract, he maintains a grounded lifestyle rooted in the values instilled by his father, Bhaveshbhai. While he lived very modestly for most of his life, his recent professional success has allowed him to invest in his first major vehicle, a practical and robust SUV which he purchased primarily to ensure his father can travel comfortably between the city and their family farm. Krains remains focused on his career rather than luxury collections, often stating that his priority is providing a modern, renovated home for his parents before indulging in the high-end sports cars typically associated with IPL stardom.

Scandals

Krains has maintained a very clean and professional image. The only "controversy" in his career was a period of frustration between 2018 and 2022 when his family almost considered asking him to leave cricket due to the lack of opportunities at the state level. However, no disciplinary issues or off-field scandals have ever been reported.

Fans

Krains has a loyal following in Saurashtra, particularly among young cricketers from rural backgrounds. He is seen as a symbol of hope. He is quite active on Instagram, where he has over 45,000 followers. He often shares videos of his "Chinaman" variations to help other aspiring spinners.