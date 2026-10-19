Match details Goa vs Puducherry First class Ranji Trophy 17.01.2027

First class

GOA
GOA
PUD
PUD

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, January 17, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Goa Squad

PlayersAlemao Felix Bernado, Bhujbal Shivendra, Gaonkar Deepraj Devdas, Harikant Rajashekhar Surendra, Kasvankar Yash, Kauthankar Snehal Suhas, Khutkar Manthan, Koushik V, Naik Ruthvik, Pandrekar Amulaya Govind, Prabhudessai Suyash, Redkar Mohit Sandeep, Tari Shubham, Tejrana Abhinav, Wagha Misal Darshan, Yadav Lalit
Benchno information yet

Puducherry Squad

PlayersBhat Mohammad Tahir, Gangta Nikhil, Gudge Ritesh, Kale Mohit, Kangayan Neyan Shyam, Kannan Karan, Khan Aman Hakim, M Sivamurugan, Pawar Prasad, Prabagaran Logesh, Raja Vijai, Sharma Ankit, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Trivedi Sagar, Udeshi Sagar, Yadav Gaurav
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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