Match details Vidarbha vs Puducherry First class Ranji Trophy 11.10.2026

First class

VID
VID
PUD
PUD

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 11, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Vidarbha Squad

PlayersBhosle Ganesh Bhagat, Bhoyar Satyam, Bhute Nachiket, Dubey Harsh Surendra, Farde Gaurav Narendra, Hinge Praful, Kadam Yash, Karnewar Akshay, Malewar Danish, Mokhade Aman Ravindra, Nalkande Darshan, Rathod Yash Vijay, Rekhade Parth, Samarth Ravikumar, Shorey Dhruv, Taide Atharwa, Thakare Aditya, Thakur Yash, Wadkar Akshay
Benchno information yet

Puducherry Squad

PlayersAdhantrao Siddhant Mangesh, Aravinddaraj A, Bais Anand, Bhardwaj Vedant, Datey Puneet, Kale Mohit, Kannan Karan, M Sivamurugan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Mathew Abin, Pandey Krishna, Ratnaparkhe Paras Santosh, Rohera Ajay, Sridhar Raju Ganga, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Udeshi Sagar, Yadav Gaurav, Yadav Jayant
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

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