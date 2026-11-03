Match details Puducherry vs Bihar First class Ranji Trophy 01.02.2027

First class

PUD
PUD
BIH
BIH

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, February 01, 2027 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Puducherry Squad

PlayersBhat Mohammad Tahir, Gangta Nikhil, Gudge Ritesh, Kale Mohit, Kangayan Neyan Shyam, Kannan Karan, Khan Aman Hakim, M Sivamurugan, Pawar Prasad, Prabagaran Logesh, Raja Vijai, Sharma Ankit, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Trivedi Sagar, Udeshi Sagar, Yadav Gaurav
Benchno information yet

Bihar Squad

PlayersAlam Khalid, Gaurav Naman, Hussain Sakib, Kashyap Suraj Kumar, Khan Shabbir Bashir, Kumar Suman, Loharuka Ayush, Mahrour Mangal, Nigrodh Sharman, Prasad Singh Vasudev, Raj Aditya, Raj Akash Bibhuti, Raj Prithvi, Salahuddin Izhar Mohammed, Saurabh Bipin, Singh Himanshu, Singh Piyush, Singh Raghuvendra Pratap, Yadav Amod Kamal
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet