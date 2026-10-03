Match details Puducherry vs Uttar Pradesh First class Ranji Trophy 26.10.2026

First class

PUD
PUD
UTP
UTP

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, October 26, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Puducherry Squad

PlayersAdhantrao Siddhant Mangesh, Aravinddaraj A, Bais Anand, Bhardwaj Vedant, Datey Puneet, Kale Mohit, Kannan Karan, M Sivamurugan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Mathew Abin, Pandey Krishna, Ratnaparkhe Paras Santosh, Rohera Ajay, Sridhar Raju Ganga, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Udeshi Sagar, Yadav Gaurav, Yadav Jayant
Benchno information yet

Uttar Pradesh Squad

PlayersChaudhary Vaibhav, Garg Priyam K, Goswami Abhishek, Juyal Aryan, Kaushik Madhav, Khan Aquib, Kumar Vijay, Mavi Shivam, Nigam Vipraj, Sharma Aditya, Sharma Karan, Sharma Shivam, Singh Rinku, Tyagi Kunal, Veer Prashant, Yadav Aaradhya, Yadav Siddarth
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Venue Guide

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