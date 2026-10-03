Match details Puducherry vs Madhya Pradesh First class Ranji Trophy 18.10.2026

First class

PUD
PUD
MAP
MAP

Match Info

Match:Ranji Trophy 26/27
Date:Sunday, October 11, 2026 - Wednesday, March 03, 2027
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, October 18, 2026 04:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Puducherry Squad

PlayersAdhantrao Siddhant Mangesh, Aravinddaraj A, Bais Anand, Bhardwaj Vedant, Datey Puneet, Kale Mohit, Kannan Karan, M Sivamurugan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Mathew Abin, Pandey Krishna, Ratnaparkhe Paras Santosh, Rohera Ajay, Sridhar Raju Ganga, Thamaraikannan Parandaman, Udeshi Sagar, Yadav Gaurav, Yadav Jayant
Benchno information yet

Madhya Pradesh Squad

PlayersAgarwal Anubhav Santosh, Dubey Yash, Gawli Harsh Prakas, Gurjar Ramveer Singh, Iyer Venkatesh, Jain Saransh, Kartikeya Kumar, Khan Mohd Arshad, Mantri Himanshu, Pandey Aryan Anand, Patidar Rajat, Sen Kuldeep, Sharma Shubham, Singh Adheer Pratap, Singh Harpreet, Solanki Sagar
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Venue Guide

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