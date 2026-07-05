Tim Ward
batsman
|Full name:
|Tim Ward
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|23
|1
|Innings
|1
|0
|Overs
|1.0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|4
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|Eco
|4
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|23
|1
|Innings
|43
|1
|Not outs
|3
|0
|Runs
|1364
|22
|Balls Faced
|3024
|35
|Avg
|34.1
|22
|SR
|45.1
|62.85
|Fours
|172
|3
|Fifties
|10
|0
|Sixies
|4
|0
|Highest
|144
|22
|Hundreds
|1
|0