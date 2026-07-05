Tim Ward

Tim Ward

batsman

Full name:Tim Ward
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

Hobart Hurricanes

Tasmania Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches231
Innings10
Overs1.00
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs40
Wickets00
Avg00
SR00
Eco40
BB00
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches231
Innings431
Not outs30
Runs136422
Balls Faced302435
Avg34.122
SR45.162.85
Fours1723
Fifties100
Sixies40
Highest14422
Hundreds10

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