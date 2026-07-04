ODI Series Ireland vs West Indies Cricket Tournament Players

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ODI Series Ireland vs West Indies

Little, Joshua

Ireland

Hope, Shai

Barbados

Rutherford, Sherfane

Guyana

Carty, Keacy

Sint Maarten

Greaves, Justin

Barbados

Jangoo, Amir

Trinidad and Tobago

Joseph, Shamar

India

Motie, Gudakesh

Guyana

Stirling, Paul

Ireland

Balbirnie, Andy

Ireland

Dockrell, George

Ireland

McBrine, Andy

Ireland

Campher, Curtis

Ireland

Tucker, Lorcan

Ireland

Doheny, Stephen

Ireland

Tector, Harry

Ireland

Mayes, Thomas

Ireland

Humphreys, Matthew

Ireland

Chase, Roston

Barbados

Joseph, Alzarri

Antigua and Barbuda

King, Brandon

Jamaica

Shepherd, Romario

Guyana

McCarthy, Barry

Ireland

Andrew, Jewel

Antigua and Barbuda

Young, Craig

Ireland

McCarthy, Liam

Ireland

Carmichael, Cade

South Africa

Lewis, Evin

Trinidad and Tobago

Forde, Matthew

Barbados

Seales, Jayden

Trinidad and Tobago

Neill, Jordan

Ireland