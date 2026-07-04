T20 Series Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Women Cricket Tournament Players

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T20 Series Zimbabwe vs Ireland, Women

Delany, Laura

Ireland

Musonda, Mary-Anne

Zimbabwe

Lewis, Gaby

Ireland

Chipare, Francisca

Zimbabwe

Ndlovu, Kellies

Zimbabwe

Tshuma, Loren

Zimbabwe

Sibanda, Nomvelo

Zimbabwe

Mujaji, Pellagia

Zimbabwe

Marange, Precious

Zimbabwe

Ndiraya, Ashley Rutendo

Zimbabwe

Prendergast, Orla

Ireland

MacMahon, Sophie

Ireland

Kelly, Arlene

New Zealand

Murray, Cara

Ireland

Paul, Leah

Ireland

Dalzell, Alana

Ireland

Hunter, Amy

Ireland

Little, Louise

Ireland

Stokell, Rebecca

Ireland

Sargent, Freya

Australia

Dempsey, Georgina

Ireland

Canning, Ava

Ireland

Loughran, Joanna

Ireland

Delaney, Rachel

Ireland

Gwanzura, Nyasha

Zimbabwe

Dhururu, Chiedza

Zimbabwe

Mavunga, Mitchel

Zimbabwe

Chigora, Kudzai

Zimbabwe

Mabhero, Lindokuhle

Zimbabwe

Mutasa, Christine

Biza, Beloved

Zimbabwe