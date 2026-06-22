Match details Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 22.06.2026

T20

MYW
MYW

161

HUT
HUT

162

Match Info

Match:T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
Date:Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Monday, June 22, 2026 09:00 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Mysore Warriors Squad

Players
BenchAchar Shreesha, Ajit Karthik Codanda, Ashraf Sarfaraz, Bhandage Manoj, Dharmani Harshil, Dhuri Bharath, Dravid Samit, Gowda Dhanush, Gowtham Krishnappa, Kamble Shashi Kumar, Krishna Prasidh, Manager Shoaib, Mishra Gautam, Murthy Praveera Venkatesh, Nair Karun, Patil Vidyadhar, Rawat Rahul, S U Karthik, Samarth Ravikumar, Sharath Srinivas, Srivastava Smayan, Suchith Jagadeesha, Venkatesh M

Hubli Tigers Squad

Players
BenchAC Rohith Kumar, Bopana Rishi, Cariappa KC, Deep Singh Daman, Dubey Praveen, Karthikeya KP, Kaverappa Vidwath, L Manvanth Kumar, LR Kumar, Pai Nishchith, Pandey Manish, Reddy Thippa, Taha Mohammed, Yadav Mitrakant

Venue Guide

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