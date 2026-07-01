Match details Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 01.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Wednesday, July 01, 2026 08:30 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Bengaluru Blasters Squad
Hubli Tigers Squad
|Players
|Bench
|AC Rohith Kumar, Achar Shreesha, Bopana Rishi, Cariappa KC, Deep Singh Daman, Dubey Praveen, Karthikeya KP, Kaverappa Vidwath, L Manvanth Kumar, LR Kumar, Pai Nishchith, Pandey Manish, Reddy Thippa, Taha Mohammed, Yadav Mitrakant
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet