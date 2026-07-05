Match details Shivamogga Yodhas vs Hubli Tigers T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 05.07.2026

T20

SHI
SHI

207

HUT
HUT

169

Match Info

Match:T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
Date:Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Sunday, July 05, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Shivamogga Yodhas Squad

Players
BenchAnand Doddamani, Avinash D, Dhuri Bharath, Karma Aadithya Vishwa, Koushik V, Mani Aditya, Mohan Dheeraj, Mohith Bangalore, Prabhakar Dhruv, Pradeep T, Raj Hardik, Rohit K, Sagar Vinay, Sharath HS, Ullal Nihal

Hubli Tigers Squad

Players
BenchAC Rohith Kumar, Achar Shreesha, Bopana Rishi, Cariappa KC, Deep Singh Daman, Dubey Praveen, Karthikeya KP, Kaverappa Vidwath, L Manvanth Kumar, LR Kumar, Pai Nishchith, Pandey Manish, Reddy Thippa, Taha Mohammed, Yadav Mitrakant

Venue Guide

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