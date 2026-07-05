Match details Shivamogga Yodhas vs Hubli Tigers T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 05.07.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
|Date:
|Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Sunday, July 05, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Shivamogga Yodhas Squad
|Players
|Bench
|Anand Doddamani, Avinash D, Dhuri Bharath, Karma Aadithya Vishwa, Koushik V, Mani Aditya, Mohan Dheeraj, Mohith Bangalore, Prabhakar Dhruv, Pradeep T, Raj Hardik, Rohit K, Sagar Vinay, Sharath HS, Ullal Nihal
Hubli Tigers Squad
|Players
|Bench
|AC Rohith Kumar, Achar Shreesha, Bopana Rishi, Cariappa KC, Deep Singh Daman, Dubey Praveen, Karthikeya KP, Kaverappa Vidwath, L Manvanth Kumar, LR Kumar, Pai Nishchith, Pandey Manish, Reddy Thippa, Taha Mohammed, Yadav Mitrakant
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet