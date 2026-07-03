Match details Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters T20 T20 Maharaja Trophy 03.07.2026

T20

HUT
HUT

197

BBL
BBL

200

Match Info

Match:T20 Maharaja Trophy 2026
Date:Saturday, June 20, 2026 - Monday, July 13, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, July 03, 2026 01:30 PM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Hubli Tigers Squad

Players
BenchAC Rohith Kumar, Achar Shreesha, Bopana Rishi, Cariappa KC, Deep Singh Daman, Dubey Praveen, Karthikeya KP, Kaverappa Vidwath, L Manvanth Kumar, LR Kumar, Pai Nishchith, Pandey Manish, Reddy Thippa, Taha Mohammed, Yadav Mitrakant

Bengaluru Blasters Squad

Players
BenchAgarwal Mayank, Ahlahwat Abhishek, Ahuja Suraj, Appanna Lochan, Ashraf Sarfaraz, Chethan LR, Christie Aaron, Deshpande Pavan, Gaurav, Goyal Aditya, Hegde Shubhang, Jain Prateek, Khan Aman Hakim, Khan Mohsin, Mahesh Aashish, Mahesh Tanish, Mithun Abhimanyu, More Ronit, N Varun Rao T, Naik Niranjan, Navale Bheem Rao, Naveen MG, Nischal Dega, Patil Vidyadhar, Pradeep T, Raju Bhuvan M, Rakshith Shivkumar, Shetty Shikhar, Singh Santok, Stokes Ben, Suchith Jagadeesha, Tushar Marathe Kush

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet