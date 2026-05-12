International career

Zeeshan Ansari was born on 16 December 1999. He is an Indian cricketer who plays as a right-handed batsman and a leg-break googly bowler. In 2016, he was selected for India’s squad in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Although he did not join the senior national team after that, his performance at the junior level drew attention. His bowling style often reminds many of famous spinners from the past. His coach advised him to watch Shane Warne’s matches, and Zeeshan spent a lot of time studying those videos on YouTube. This helped him improve his control and turn, especially with the googly, which many batters find hard to pick. He now continues to play in Indian domestic cricket.

2016: Zeeshan Ansari was selected for the India Under-19 team. He played in the same squad as Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and Sarfaraz Khan. This team took part in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup. Zeeshan showed early signs of talent.

2017 – 2024: While his Under-19 teammates moved ahead to the senior level, Zeeshan’s path was different. He did not reach the big league right away. Instead, he spent these years playing in domestic cricket and local leagues. He stayed active and kept his name in the system.

Leagues Participation

Zeeshan Ansari played in the Indian Premier League, where he was part of the squad. In the UP T20 League, he joined Meerut Mavericks and took part in matches for the team. These leagues kept him active in the cricket scene.

Indian Premier League

Zeeshan Ansari made his IPL debut in 2025 for Sunrisers Hyderabad after being picked in the auction for ₹40 Lakhs. He had caught the attention of franchises with his strong performance in the UP T20 League, where he led the wickets chart with 24 scalps. In his debut match against Delhi Capitals on March 30, 2025, he took 3 wickets for 42 runs, including the dismissal of Rishabh Pant. Later, after Adam Zampa's injury, Zeeshan became a more frequent part of the rotation, finishing the season with 6 wickets in 10 matches.

For the 2026 season, Zeeshan Ansari has been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹40 Lakhs. He enters the tournament in excellent form after a spectacular domestic run in the 2025-26 Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he claimed 21 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 16.52.

Year Team Notes 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bought for ₹40 Lakhs. Took 3/42 on debut against DC. Finished the season with 6 wickets in 10 games. 2026 Sunrisers Hyderabad Retained for ₹40 Lakhs.

UP T20 League

Zeeshan Ansari played for Meerut Mavericks in the UP T20 League. In the 2024 season, he became the top wicket-taker with 24 wickets in 12 matches. He played a key role in the final and also took 5/26 against Kanpur Superstars in one of the matches.

Year Team Notes 2024 Meerut Mavericks Top wicket-taker (24 wickets in 12 matches). 5/26 vs Kanpur. 1/20 in final. Helped team win the trophy.

Domestic career

Zeeshan Ansari started his first-class career for Uttar Pradesh in October 2017 during the Ranji Trophy. He later played his first T20 match in 2019 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Between 2017 and 2020, he appeared in several matches for Uttar Pradesh, including a game against Tamil Nadu in early 2020. His name came up again in 2024 during the UP T20 League, where he played for Meerut Mavericks and finished as the leading wicket-taker. His strong bowling in that tournament and steady work in domestic formats helped him stay in the race for future national opportunities.

Records and achievements

Zeeshan Ansari showed promise as a leg-spinner from a young age. His strong googly and good understanding of the game helped him gain attention early in his career. Over the years, he achieved several important milestones in domestic and youth cricket.

2016: Selected for India Under-19 squad for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup alongside Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and Sarfaraz Khan.

2024: Became the top wicket-taker in the first UP T20 League with 24 wickets in 12 matches.

2024: Won the Purple Cap in the Uttar Pradesh Premier League with 24 wickets.

2024: Bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL auction.

Personal life

Zeeshan Ansari comes from a humble family in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. His path to cricket had many challenges. His family and coaches supported him, which helped him keep focus. Even with growing fame, Zeeshan stays connected to his roots and works hard.

Family

Zeeshan was born on December 16, 1999. His father, Naeem Ansari, runs a tailoring shop in Lucknow. His uncle, Gayas Ansari, helped him start playing cricket. At home, Zeeshan faced pressure to focus on studies or family work, but he kept his dream alive with the help of his uncle and coach. There is no public information about his wife or children.

Finance

As of March 2025, Zeeshan’s exact net worth is unknown. In November 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad bought him for ₹40 lakh in the IPL auction. This contract marked an important step in his cricket career and earnings.

Scandals

In IPL 2025, Zeeshan had a rare incident. A wicket he took was cancelled due to a rare mistake by the wicketkeeper. This happened during a match against Mumbai Indians, when a fair ball was called a no-ball, and the wicket did not count.

Fans

Zeeshan has around 4,600 followers on Instagram by mid-2025.