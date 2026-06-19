Ireland Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction NZL 59 % Chance of Winning IRL 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 6.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Group 2 of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is about to have a do-or-die game, as Ireland Women prepare to go against New Zealand Women. This match will be played on 19 June at 11:00 PM IST at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Ireland Women are heading to this game after losing their previous one against England Women by 4 wickets. On the other hand, New Zealand Women are also heading to this game after losing their previous one to Sri Lanka Women by 5 wickets. It remains to be seen which team grabs its first win of the tournament.

Who will win? Ireland Women New Zealand Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand Women have won all of their head-to-head matches against Ireland Women.

Orla Prendergast, from Ireland Women, has scored 277 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 34.63.

Jess Kerr, from New Zealand Women, has taken 11 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 7.45.

Ireland Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning

New Zealand Women will enter the next game against Ireland Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been undefeated against Ireland Women, which could help them to grab their first win of the tournament. They have players such as Sophie Devine, who has scored 67 runs in 2 innings at an average of 33.50, and Jess Kerr, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.50. On the other hand, Ireland Women will be keen to secure a win in this game. The team will be eyeing a major upset after having two consecutive losses in this tournament. They have players such as Orla Prendergast, who has scored 59 runs in 2 innings at an average of 29.50, and Arlene Kelly, who took a wicket in 2 innings at an average of 42.

Ireland Women Chances of Winning: 41%

New Zealand Women Chances of Winning: 59%

Ireland Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Ireland Women didn't have a good outing so far in the Women's T20 World Cup. The team has already lost both of its opening games, as they now prepare for the upcoming match against the defending champions. This is where it gets more challenging for them, as New Zealand Women have been undefeated against them. They have batters such as Amy Hunter, who has scored 45 runs in 2 innings at an average of 22.50, and Arlene Kelly, who has scored 22 runs in 2 innings at an average of 11. Aimee Maguire has managed to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 19.66.

On the other hand, New Zealand Women didn't have a start like the defending champions. The team lost both of its initial games, which also includes their first loss to Sri Lanka Women in the T20 World Cup. Now with the next game being against Ireland Women, the Kiwis will take advantage of their undefeated record against them to come out victorious. They have batters such as Maddy Green, who has scored 53 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 151.42, and Amelia Kerr, who has scored 50 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25. Nensi Patel has been able to take 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22.50.

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Ireland Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Ireland Women and New Zealand Women will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 13 have been won by the team batting first and the remaining 8 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 166, but it falls down to 141 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The clash between Ireland Women and New Zealand Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 73% Humidity 15° - 23° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 73% Humidity 15° - 23° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Ireland Women and New Zealand Women Player List

Team Form

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women have encountered a losing streak in the shortest format of the game. The team now holds two wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Orla Prendergast, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22.50, and Louise Little, who has scored 26 runs off 15 balls.

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women have not been able to regain their winning momentum in this format. The team holds just one win and four losses in their last five games, as they aim to find their rhythm in the next match. They have players such as Bree Illing, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 9, and Brooke Halliday, who has scored 47 runs in 2 innings at an average of 23.50.

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Ireland Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters

Orla Prendergast will be a key batter for Ireland Women in the next game. She has managed to score 277 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 34.63.

Sophie Devine still remains a key run-scorer for New Zealand Women. She has managed to score 355 runs for the team in her last 10 games at an average of 39.44.

Ireland Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers

Lara McBride will be a key asset to the bowling unit of Ireland Women in the next game. She has been able to take 11 wickets for the team in her last 6 games at an economy of 5.41.

Jess Kerr will be leading the bowling attack of New Zealand Women in the next game. She has managed to take 11 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 7.45.