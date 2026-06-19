Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Womens T20 World Cup Match Prediction PAK 55 % Chance of Winning BAN 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be having another intense clash, as it would be Bangladesh Women going against Pakistan Women. This match will be played on 20 June at 7:00 PM IST at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. Bangladesh Women are heading to this game after losing their previous match to Australia Women by 9 wickets. On the other hand, Pakistan Women also lost their previous match against South Africa Women by 2 wickets. Can Bangladesh Women secure its second win, or Pakistan Women finally get its first?

Who will win? Bangladesh Women Pakistan Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Bangladesh Women have won three out of their last five matches against Pakistan Women.

Nigar Sultana has scored 13 runs off 26 balls against Sadia Iqbal, while Sadia has dismissed her twice.

Muneeba Ali has scored 5 runs off 11 balls against Marufa Akter, while Marufa is yet to take her wicket.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

Pakistan Women will enter the next game with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Bangladesh Women in overall head-to-head matches, which could help them to grab a win. They have players such as Fatima Sana, who has scored 55 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 134.14, and Tuba Hassan, who took 2 wickets at an average of 14 in one inning. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women will also be keen to make a comeback in the next game. Their record against Pakistan Women has been good in recent games, which could help them to stitch a comeback. They have players such as Juairiya Ferdous, who scored 58 runs in 2 innings at an average of 29, and Marufa Akter, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.66.

Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning: 45%

Pakistan Women Chances of Winning: 55%

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh Women have not been able to maintain their winning momentum. The team started the Women's T20 World Cup with a win, but lost the very next game. Now with the next game being against Pakistan Women, it is sure that this game will be a close contest for both teams. Bangladesh Women have been strong against Pakistan Women in recent games, which makes them a close contender. They have batters such as Sharmin Akhter, who has scored 42 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 93.33, and Nigar Sultana, who has scored 27 runs in 2 innings at an average of 13.50. Ritu Moni has taken a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 5.

On the other hand, Pakistan Women have not been able to do well in this tournament. The team has already lost both of its initial games, as they aim to make a comeback in the next match. And the match against Bangladesh Women gives the required opportunity, as the team has been strong over them in overall head-to-head matches. They have players such as Muneeba Ali, who has scored 41 runs in 2 innings at an average of 20.50, and Tuba Hassan, who has scored 23 runs off 27 balls in the last game. Fatima Sana has taken 5 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.80.

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Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bangladesh Women and Pakistan Women will be played at The Rose Bowl in Southampton. This venue has hosted a total of 21 T20Is, out of which 13 have been won by the team batting first and the remaining 8 have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 166, but it falls to 141 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Bangladesh Women and Pakistan Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Cloudy 71% Humidity 13° - 23° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Cloudy 71% Humidity 13° - 23° C Temperature 11 kmph Wind Speed

Bangladesh Women and Pakistan Women Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women just had an end to its winning streak in the T20 format. The team now holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Rabeya Khan, who holds a wicket in 2 innings at an economy of 6.20, and Dilara Akter, who has scored 26 runs in 2 innings at an average of 13.

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women are struggling to find their rhythm back in this format. The team holds no wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Sadia Iqbal, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.75, and Ayesha Zafar, who has scored 28 runs in 2 innings at an average of 14.

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Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Nigar Sultana will be a key batter for Bangladesh Women in the next game. She has managed to score 287 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 35.88.

Fatima Sana is still holding her place as a key run-scorer for Pakistan Women in this format. She has managed to score 263 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 65.75.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Ritu Moni has been a key wicket-taker for Bangladesh Women in the recent games. She has been able to take 9 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.44.

Sadia Iqbal has been a dominant bowler for Pakistan Women in the shortest format. She has managed to take 15 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 6.74.