Ireland Women vs West Indies Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction WIN 61 % Chance of Winning IRL 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 3.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is about to have some more exciting games, as Ireland Women prepare to go against West Indies Women. This match will be played on 27 June at 7:00 PM IST at County Ground in Bristol. Ireland Women are heading to this game after losing their previous match to Sri Lanka Women by 9 wickets. On the other hand, West Indies Women are heading to this game after losing their previous match to England Women by 38 runs. Which one of these two teams could end the group stages with a win?

Who will win? Ireland Women West Indies Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: West Indies Women have won four out of their last five head-to-head matches against Ireland Women.

Orla Prendergast has scored 39 runs off 42 balls against Hayley Matthews, while Hayley has dismissed her twice.

Shemaine Campbelle has scored 11 runs off 10 balls against Arlene Kelly, while Arlene is yet to take her wicket.

Ireland Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

West Indies Women will enter the next game against Ireland Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Ireland Women, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Shemaine Campbelle, who has scored 150 runs in 4 innings at an average of 50, and Aaliyah Alleyne, who holds 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 10. On the other hand, Ireland Women will be eager to secure a win in the next game. The team managed to beat West Indies in their previous face off, and now aims to repeat the same. They have players such as Gaby Lewis, who has scored 128 runs in 4 innings at an average of 32, and Orla Prendergast, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 18.60.

Ireland Women Chances of Winning: 39%

West Indies Women Chances of Winning: 61%

Ireland Women vs West Indies Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Ireland Women didn't expect to have a bad outing in the Women's T20 World Cup. The team has already lost all four of its group games, as it aims to end the campaign with a win. But with their final group game being against West Indies Women, the team will be facing a lot of challenges, noting their record over them in recent games. They have batters such as Orla Prendergast, who has scored 118 runs in 4 innings at an average of 29.50, and Leah Paul, who has scored 38 runs in 4 innings at an average of 12.66. Aimee Maguire has managed to take 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 31.50.

On the other hand, West Indies Women have dominated to a great extent. The team started with three consecutive wins before the hosts put an end to its winning streak in the last game. And with their final group game being against Ireland Women, they will be looking at it as an opportunity to regain its winning momentum. They have batters such as Stafanie Taylor, who has scored 74 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 168.18, and Chinelle Henry, who has scored 55 runs in 3 innings at an average of 27.50. Hayley Matthews has managed to take 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 12.12.

Best Bookmakers for Sports Betting in India

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Ireland Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Ireland Women and West Indies Women will be played at County Ground in Bristol. This venue has hosted a total of 18 T20Is, out of which 8 have been won by the team batting first, and 10 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 159, but it falls to 146 in the second innings. Looking at the previous records at this venue, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Ireland Women and West Indies Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 61% Humidity 18° - 26° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 61% Humidity 18° - 26° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Ireland Women and West Indies Women Player List

Team Form

Ireland Women Team Form

Ireland Women have not been able to secure wins lately in this format. The team holds no wins and four consecutive losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Arlene Kelly, who holds 2 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 47, and Amy Hunter, who has scored 47 runs in 4 innings at an average of 11.75.

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women just had their winning momentum affected in the previous match. The team is now having three consecutive wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Ashmini Munisar, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 19.33, and Hayley Matthews, who has scored 93 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23.25.

Ireland Women vs West Indies Women T20i County Ground, Bristol West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.90 Bet Now! Ireland Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.23 Bet Now!

Ireland Women vs West Indies Women Top Batters

Orla Prendergast is standing tall as the key batter for Ireland Women in this format. She has managed to score 285 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 31.67.

Hayley Matthews is dominating the run-scoring charts for West Indies Women in this tournament. She has managed to score 302 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 43.14.

Ireland Women vs West Indies Women Top Bowlers

Orla Prendergast has also been a key bowler for Ireland Women in this tournament. She has managed to take 12 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 5.80.

Hayley Matthews continues to dominate with the ball for West Indies Women. She has managed to take 14 wickets for the team in her last 9 games at an economy of 6.72.