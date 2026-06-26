Netherlands Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction PAK 72 % Chance of Winning NED 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 4.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is about to have an exciting clash in the Group 1, as it will be Netherlands Women going against Pakistan Women. This match is all set to be played on 27 June at 3:00 PM IST at County Ground in Bristol. Netherlands Women are heading to the next game after losing its previous match to South Africa Women by 88 runs. On the other hand, Pakistan Women are heading to this game after losing their previous match to Australia Women by 113 runs.

Who will win? Netherlands Women Pakistan Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: Pakistan Women have won their only head-to-head match against Netherlands Women by 12 runs.

Babette de Leede, from Netherlands Women, has scored 225 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 22.50.

Sadia Iqbal, from Pakistan Women, has taken 13 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.08.

Netherlands Women vs Pakistan Women Chances of Winning

Pakistan Women will enter the next game against Netherlands Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Netherlands Women, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Muneeba Ali, who has scored 98 runs in 4 innings at an average of 24.50, and Fatima Sana, who has taken 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 14. On the other hand, Netherlands Women will be keen to turn the tables. Even though it is their first T20 World Cup, they will aim to end the campaign with a win. They have players such as Babette de Leede, who has scored 145 runs in 4 innings at an average of 48.33, and Caroline de Lange, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 20.

Netherlands Women Chances of Winning: 28%

Pakistan Women Chances of Winning: 72%

Netherlands Women vs Pakistan Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Netherlands Women have not been able to do much well in this tournament. Similar to Pakistan, they have also lost all of their initial four games, as the team now aims to win their last game against Pakistan Women and end the campaign with a win. But it will be quite challenging, noting the record Pakistan Women have over them. They have batters such as Sterre Kalis, who has scored 92 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23, and Sanya Khurana, who has scored 37 runs in 2 innings at an average of 18.50. Iris Zwilling has been able to take 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 34.

On the other hand, Pakistan Women were never on track in this tournament. The team has lost all of the four games it has played till now, which made them one of the first teams to be knocked out of the tournament. With their last league game being against Netherlands Women, the team could use its record over them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Fatima Sana, who has scored 82 runs in 4 innings at an average of 27.33, and Gull Feroza, who has scored 37 runs in 4 innings at an average of 9.25. Sadia Iqbal has managed to take 7 wickets in just 4 innings at an average of 17.

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Netherlands Women vs Pakistan Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Netherlands Women and Pakistan Women will be played at County Ground in Bristol. This venue has hosted a total of 18 T20Is, out of which 8 have been won by the team batting first, and 10 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 159, but it falls to 146 in the second innings. Looking at the previous records at this venue, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Netherlands Women and Pakistan Women won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 61% Humidity 18° - 26° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 61% Humidity 18° - 26° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Netherlands Women and Pakistan Women Player List

Team Form

Netherlands Women Team Form

Netherlands Women have been on a losing streak in this format. The team has lost all of its last five games in this format, as they now aim to secure a win in the next game. They have players such as Heather Siegers, who holds 2 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 45, and Phebe Molkenboer, who has scored 67 runs in 4 innings at an average of 16.75.

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women are still on a losing streak in this tournament. The team has lost four consecutive games and won none in its last five games in this format, as it aims to end the campaign on a positive note. They have players such as Nashra Sandhu, who holds 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 25, and Iram Javed, who has scored 34 runs in 3 innings at an average of 11.33.

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Netherlands Women vs Pakistan Women Top Batters

Babette de Leede will be a key batsmen for Netherlands Women in the next game. She has managed to score 225 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 25.

Fatima Sana is still leading the run-scoring charts for Pakistan Women in this format. She has managed to take 234 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 46.80.

Netherlands Women vs Pakistan Women Top Bowlers

Caroline de Lange is the leading wicket-taker for Netherlands Women in this format. She has managed to take 9 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.45.

Sadia Iqbal has been a key bowler for Pakistan Women in this format lately. She has been able to take 13 wickets for the team in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.08.