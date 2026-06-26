Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction RSA 59 % Chance of Winning BAN 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 8.91 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The ICC Women's T20 World Cup brings down a do-or-die game, as it will be Bangladesh Women going against South Africa Women. This match will be played on 28 June at 3:00 PM IST at Lord's in London. Bangladesh Women are heading to this game after losing its previous match to India Women by 5 wickets. On the other hand, South Africa Women are heading to this game after winning its previous match against Netherlands Women by 88 runs.

Who will win? Bangladesh Women South Africa Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Africa Women have won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Bangladesh Women, and lost just one.

Nigar Sultana has scored 19 runs off 20 balls against Ayabonga Khaka, while Khaka has dismissed her once.

Laura Wolvaardt has scored 18 runs off 25 balls against Marufa Akter, while Marufa is yet to take her wicket.

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Chances of Winning

South Africa Women will enter the next game against Bangladesh Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Bangladesh Women, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Tazmin Brits, who has scored 154 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 146.66, and Ayabonga Khaka, who holds 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 14.85. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women will be keen to secure a win in the next game. The team will be eager to end the campaign with a win, and also end the Proteas journey in this tournament. They have players such as Juairiya Ferdous, who has scored 98 runs in 4 innings at an average of 24.50, and Nahida Akter, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 15.

Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning: 41%

South Africa Women Chances of Winning: 59%

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh Women have shown mixed performances in the T20 World Cup. The team had a strong start, but they were not able to show the same level of consistency in this tournament, as they held two wins and two losses in four games. Now with the last game being against South Africa Women, it will be a challenge for them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Shorna Akter, who has scored 70 runs in 4 innings at an average of 35, and Nigar Sultana, who has scored 95 runs in 4 innings at an average of 23.75. Ritu Moni has taken 4 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 19.50.

On the other hand, South Africa Women now find themselves in the race for the semi-final stages. The team started their campaign with a loss, but went on to secure three consecutive wins which puts them in line for the playoffs. For this, they will have to win against Bangladesh Women, where they hold a strong head-to-head record. They have batters such as Marizanne Kapp, who has scored 103 runs in 3 innings at an average of 51.50, and Laura Wolvaardt, who has scored 117 runs in 4 innings at an average of 29.25. Shabnim Ismail has managed to take 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.40.

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Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

The match between Bangladesh Women and South Africa Women will be played at Lord's in London. This venue has hosted a total of 14 T20Is, out of which 8 have been won by the team batting first, and the remaining 5 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 154, but it falls to 131 in the second innings of the game. Therefore, the team which will be winning the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Bangladesh Women and South Africa Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Mostly Cloudy 57% Humidity 12° - 24° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 57% Humidity 12° - 24° C Temperature 18 kmph Wind Speed

Bangladesh Women and South Africa Women Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women just had their winning momentum affected in this tournament. The team now holds three wins and two losses in its last five games, as it aims to end the group stages with a win. They have players such as Sanjida Akter, who holds 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 22.25, and Sharmin Akhter, who has scored 52 runs in 4 innings at an average of 17.33.

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women now find themselves on a winning streak in this format. The team holds four wins and just one loss in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Marizanne Kapp, who holds 6 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 15, and Annerie Dercksen, who has scored 93 runs in 4 innings at an average of 31.

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Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Nigar Sultana has been a key batter for Bangladesh Women in this tournament. She has been able to score 305 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 33.89.

Laura Wolvaardt continues to dominate with the bat for South Africa Women across formats. In her last 10 games in this format, she has been able to score 456 runs at an average of 50.67.

Bangladesh Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Ritu Moni has been a key bowler for Bangladesh Women in this tournament. She has managed to take 12 wickets for the team in her last 10 games at an economy of 7.61.

Ayabonga Khaka has devastated the batters with ease for South Africa Women. She has been able to take 14 wickets for the team in her last 9 games at an economy of 7.67.