England Women vs New Zealand Women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Match Prediction
ENG
56%
Chance of Winning
NZL
44%
Parimatch
T20i
The Oval
Who will win?
Facts:
- England Women have won four out of its last five head-to-head matches against New Zealand Women.
- Alice Capsey has scored 51 runs off 52 balls against Melie Kerr, while Melie has dismissed her four times.
- Sophie Devine has scored 27 runs off 23 balls against Lauren Bell, while Bell has dismissed her once.
England Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning
England Women will enter the next game against New Zealand Women with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against the Kiwis in recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Danni Wyatt, who has scored 193 runs in 4 innings at an average of 64.33, and Sophie Ecclestone, who holds 8 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 11.75. On the other hand, New Zealand Women will aim to end the campaign on a strong note. With its winning streak, the team will be aiming to turn the tables against the hosts. They have players such as Brooke Halliday, who has scored 122 runs in 4 innings at an average of 40.66, and Melie Kerr, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 21.
- England Women Chances of Winning: 56%
- New Zealand Women Chances of Winning: 44%
England Women vs New Zealand Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
England Women have given themselves a strong campaign being the hosts. The team has won all of its four games in the group stages, as they prepare for the final group game against the defending champions. Since their record against New Zealand Women has been strong lately, it could help them to come out victorious. They have batters such as Nat Scriver-Brunt, who has scored 94 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 159.32, and Heather Knight, who has scored 94 runs in 3 innings at an average of 31.33. Charlie Dean has managed to take 7 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 14.
On the other hand, New Zealand Women managed to regain their momentum in this tournament, but it was a little too late. The team holds two wins and two losses in the four games it has played, as it now aims to end the group stages with a win. But it will be a bit challenging, as they go against England Women in the English conditions. They have batters such as Izzy Sharp, who has scored 103 runs in 4 innings at an average of 25.75, and Sophie Devine, who has scored 68 runs in 3 innings at an average of 22.66. Nensi Patel holds 3 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 33.
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England Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction
The match between England Women and New Zealand Women will be played at Kennington Oval, which means England Women will take the home-ground advantage. This venue has hosted 21 T20Is, out of which 11 have been won by the team batting first, and 9 have been won by the team bowling first. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 152, but it falls to 138 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between England Women and New Zealand Women could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 25% chance of rain.
England Women and New Zealand Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Wyatt Danielle
batsman
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Gaze Izzy
wicket keeper
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Sharp Izzy
all rounder
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Devine Sophie
all rounder
Knight Heather
batsman
Halliday Brooke
batsman
Kemp Freya
bowler
Green Maddy
batsman
Gibson Danielle
all rounder
Bates Suzie
all rounder
Dean Charlie
all rounder
Kerr JM
bowler
Ecclestone Sophie
all rounder
Patel Nensi
bowler
Smith Linsey
bowler
Tahuhu Lea
bowler
Bell Lauren
bowler
Illing Bree
all rounder
Team Form
England Women Team Form
England Women have been on a dominant run in the shortest format of the game. The team is now holding wins in all of its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Freya Kemp, who holds 5 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 12.60, and Sophia Dunkley, who has scored 71 runs in 2 innings at an average of 35.50.
New Zealand Women Team Form
New Zealand Women have finally found themselves on a winning streak. The team holds two consecutive wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue its winning streak in this format. They have players such as Bree Illing, who holds 2 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 44.50, and Melie Kerr, who has scored 82 runs in 4 innings at an average of 20.50.
England Women vs New Zealand Women
T20i
The Oval, London
England
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New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Batters
Alice Capsey is holding her place as the highest run-scorer for England Women lately. She has managed to score 288 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 36.
Sophie Devine has been dominating with the bat for New Zealand Women lately. She has managed to score an impressive total of 319 runs in her last 9 games at an average of 39.88.
England Women vs New Zealand Women Top Bowlers
Charlie Dean continues to show her consistency with the ball for England Women. She has managed to take 16 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.63.
Melie Kerr has finally found her rhythm back with the ball for New Zealand Women. She has been able to take 10 wickets in her last 10 games at an economy of 6.50.
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