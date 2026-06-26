Derbyshire vs Yorkshire T20 Blast Match Prediction DER 56 % Chance of Winning YOR 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The T20 Blast is about to have an intense clash in the North Group, as it will be Derbyshire going against Yorkshire in the next game. This match will be played on 28 June at 7:00 PM IST at Queen's Park in Chesterfield. Derbyshire will be heading to this game with the home-ground advantage, as they aim to secure a win. On the other hand, Yorkshire will enter this game with the aim of extending its winning momentum and reign at the top of the table.

Who will win? Derbyshire Yorkshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Derbyshire has won three out of its last five head-to-head matches against Yorkshire.

Martin Andersson, from Derbyshire, has scored 237 runs in 6 innings at an average of 59.25.

Hasan Ali, from Yorkshire, holds 353 wickets in T20s in 241 innings at an average of 20.51.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Chances of Winning

Derbyshire will enter the next game against Yorkshire with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Yorkshire, and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Martin Andersson, who has scored 237 runs in 4 innings at an average of 59.25, and Jack Morley, who has taken 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 17.20. On the other hand, Yorkshire will aim to secure another win in the next game. The team will take advantage of its strong form, which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Jonny Bairstow, who has scored 6651 runs in 253 innings at an average of 30.93, and Hasan Ali, who has taken 353 wickets in 241 innings at an average of 20.51.

Derbyshire Chances of Winning: 56%

Yorkshire Chances of Winning: 44%

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Derbyshire has not been able to perform well in this tournament so far. The team holds just two wins and four losses in the six games it has played, as it now aims to regain its winning momentum. And the next game against Yorkshire brings the required opportunity, noting their record over them has been strong. They have batsmen such as Matthew Montgomery, who has scored 202 runs in 6 innings at an average of 50.50, and Aneurin Donald, who has scored 202 runs in 6 innings at an average of 33.66. Martin Andersson has also been able to take 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 17.

On the other hand, Yorkshire has shown its dominant form in the T20 Blast. Even though the team has suffered with losses, they were able to comeback better and dominate in the remaining games, which pushed them among the top teams. In the next game against Derbyshire, they will aim to extend their winning momentum. They have batsmen such as James Wharton, who has scored 788 runs in 34 innings at an average of 24.62, and Adam Lyth, who has scored 5136 runs in 214 innings at an average of 24.69. Jafer Chohan holds 50 wickets in 49 innings at an average of 26.70.

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Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Derbyshire and Yorkshire will be played at Queen's Park in Chesterfield, which means Derbyshire takes the home-ground advantage. This venue is yet to host an international T20 match, but it is expected to offer a balanced contest between bat and ball. The new ball will be able to provide some movement to the seamers, as the batters who settle will be able to score freely. Looking at the pitch conditions, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Derbyshire and Yorkshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 62% Humidity 12° - 22° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 62% Humidity 12° - 22° C Temperature 23 kmph Wind Speed

Derbyshire and Yorkshire Player List

Team Form

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire is looking for ways in which it could regain its winning momentum. The team has secured two wins and three losses in its last five games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Nick Potts, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 24.12, and Ross Whiteley, who has scored 153 runs in 6 innings at an average of 30.60.

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire has managed to show a strong form in the tournament lately. The team has secured more wins than losses in its recent games, as it aims to continue the winning momentum in the next match. They have players such as Moeen Ali, who holds 287 wickets in 359 innings at an average of 24.77, and William Luxton, who has scored 488 runs in 20 innings at an average of 20.33.

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Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Martin Andersson is the highest run-scorer for Derbyshire in this tournament. He has managed to score 237 runs in six innings at an average of 59.25.

Jonny Bairstow will be a key batter for Yorkshire in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 6651 runs in 253 innings at an average of 30.93.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Jack Morley has been a key wicket-taker for Derbyshire in this tournament. He has managed to take 10 wickets for the team in just 6 innings at an average of 17.20.

Hasan Ali will be a key bowler for Yorkshire in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, he has managed to take 353 wickets in 241 innings at an average of 20.51.