Worcestershire vs Somerset T20 Blast Match Prediction WOR 54 % Chance of Winning SOM 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Central & West Group of the T20 Blast will be featuring the clash between Worcestershire and Somerset. This match is all set to take place on 28 June at 7:00 PM IST at County Ground in New Road. Worcestershire will be looking at this game as an opportunity to regain its winning momentum at their home ground. On the other hand, Somerset will also be standing eager to regain its winning momentum in this tournament.

Who will win? Worcestershire Somerset Vote 0 votes

Facts: Worcestershire has defeated Somerset three times in its last five head-to-head matches.

Sikandar Raza, from Worcestershire, has scored 7420 runs in 340 innings at an average of 25.85.

Jake Ball, from Somerset, has taken 190 wickets in 142 innings at an average of 22.79.

Worcestershire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Worcestershire will enter the next game against Somerset with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Somerset in recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sikandar Raza, who has scored 7420 runs in 340 innings at an average of 25.85, and Adam Finch, who holds 43 wickets in 38 innings at an average of 28.25. On the other hand, Somerset will also be keen to turn the tables. The team will be looking at this game as their chance to get back on the winning momentum. They have players such as Tom Banton, who has scored 5549 runs in 218 innings at an average of 27.60, and Jake Ball, who holds 190 wickets in 142 innings at an average of 22.79.

Worcestershire Chances of Winning: 54%

Somerset Chances of Winning: 46%

Worcestershire vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Worcestershire has given mixed performances in the current season of T20 Blast. Having almost the equal number of wins and losses in this season, the team is now looking for ways to regain its winning momentum. And the next game against Somerset brings one such opportunity. The team takes the home-ground advantage, and has also been strong over them in recent games. They have players such as Isaac Mohammed, who has scored 262 runs in 13 innings at an average of 20.15, and Kashif Ali, who has scored 947 runs in 43 innings at an average of 24.28. With the ball, the team has Matthew Waite, who holds 43 wickets in 41 innings at an average of 24.23.

On the other hand, Somerset has not been able to perform at its best in the current season. Due to this reason, they have secured more losses than wins in recent games, as they aim to regain their winning momentum. But it will be quite challenging, noting their previous record against Worcestershire. They have batsmen such as James Rew, who has scored 538 runs in 18 innings at an average of 38.42, and Jordan Hermann, who has scored 1835 runs in 68 innings at an average of 32.19. Craig Overton has managed to take 148 wickets in 143 innings at an average of 26.33.

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Worcestershire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

The match between Worcestershire and Somerset will be played at County Ground in New Road, which gives the home-ground advantage to Worcestershire. This ground has hosted just one T20I, which was also won by the chasing team. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 148, but it increases to 151 in the second innings. Therefore, the team which wins the toss in the upcoming match is likely to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Worcestershire and Somerset could be affected due to the weather conditions, as there is a 10% chance of rain.

Partly Sunny 55% Humidity 11° - 23° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 55% Humidity 11° - 23° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Worcestershire and Somerset Player List

Team Form

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has not been able to perform well in the current stages of the tournament. The team has secured more losses than wins in its recent games, as it aims to regain its winning momentum. They have players such as Usama Mir, who holds 210 wickets in 176 innings at an average of 22.68, and Adam Hose, who has scored 4416 runs in 184 innings at an average of 28.67.

Somerset Team Form

Somerset has been on a losing streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team has secured more losses than wins lately, as they aim to end its losing streak in the upcoming match. They have players such as Daniel Sams, who holds 270 wickets in 221 innings at an average of 25.26, and Lewis Gregory, who has scored 3333 runs in 214 innings at an average of 21.64.

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Worcestershire vs Somerset Top Batters

Sikandar Raza will be a key batter for Worcestershire in the upcoming match. He has managed to score 7420 runs in 340 innings at an average of 25.85.

Tom Banton will be a key batter for Somerset in the next game. He has been able to score an impressive total of 5549 runs in 218 innings at an average of 27.60.

Worcestershire vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Adam Finch will be a key bowler for Worcestershire in the next game. He has been able to take 43 wickets in 38 innings at an average of 28.25.

Jake Ball will be a key bowler for Somerset in the upcoming match. He has been able to take 190 wickets in 142 innings at an average of 22.79.