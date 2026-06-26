Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire T20 Blast Match Prediction LEI 51 % Chance of Winning NOT 49 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The North Group of the T20 Blast is about to have a thriller for the fans, as Leicestershire will be going against Nottinghamshire. This match will be played on 28 June at 7:00 PM IST at Grace Road in Leicester. Leicestershire will be aiming to take the home-ground advantage and secure a win in the next game. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will be eager to continue its winning momentum in this tournament and rank up in the standings.

Who will win? Leicestershire Nottinghamshire Vote 0 votes

Facts: Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire have defeated each other twice in their last five head-to-head matches.

Nick Kelly, from Leicestershire, has scored 2117 runs in 96 innings at an average of 24.90.

Mohammad Ali, from Nottinghamshire, holds 100 wickets in 62 innings at an average of 18.05.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire will enter the next game against Nottinghamshire with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage over Nottinghamshire, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Nick Kelly, who has scored 2117 runs in 96 innings at an average of 24.90, and Liam Trevaskis, who holds 71 wickets in 76 innings at an average of 29.16.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire will also be keen to turn the tables in the next game. For this, the team will be relying on its winning streak to get another away win. They have players such as George Munsey, who has scored 3195 runs in 113 innings at an average of 30.14, and Mohammad Ali, who holds 100 wickets in 62 innings at an average of 18.05.

Leicestershire Chances of Winning: 51%

Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning: 49%

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Leicestershire had a poor start to this tournament but has managed to regain form to a great extent. Holding a winning streak in its recent games, the team will be looking forward to carrying the same form even in the next game. Against Nottinghamshire, they will be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batsmen such as Ashton Turner, who has scored 4504 runs in 240 innings at an average of 26.03, and Ben Cox, who has scored 3024 runs in 168 innings at an average of 27.24. Ian Holland has managed to take 44 wickets in 45 innings at an average of 20.15.

On the other hand, Nottinghamshire had just a similar run like Leicestershire in this tournament. But now the team will be looking forward to improving its performances, which could help them to rank up in the standings. With the next game being against Leicestershire, the team will aim to secure another win and hand a loss to them at their own venue. They have batsmen such as Tom Moores, who has scored 3069 runs in 160 innings at an average of 25.15, and Jack Haynes, who has scored 1480 runs in 67 innings at an average of 23.12. Dillon Pennington has managed to take 79 wickets in 80 innings at an average of 28.06.

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Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

The match between Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire will be played at Grace Road, which gives Leicestershire the home-ground advantage. This venue is yet to host any T20I game, but fans will be able to expect a balanced encounter with bat and ball over here. Pacers will be able to generate some movement with the new ball under the English conditions, but batters will be able to do well when they settle. Looking at the pitch conditions, the team which wins the toss in the next game is likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Partly Sunny 61% Humidity 12° - 23° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 61% Humidity 12° - 23° C Temperature 21 kmph Wind Speed

Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire Player List

Team Form

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has been on a winning streak in the current phases of the tournament. The team has managed to secure more wins than losses in its last five games, as it aims to continue the same run. They have players such as Josh Davey, who holds 122 wickets in 92 innings at an average of 21.73, and Rishi Patel, who has scored 1541 runs in 74 innings at an average of 21.40.

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire has also shown a form similar to Leicestershire lately. Having more wins than losses in its recent games, the team will be aiming to continue the same form even in the next game. They have players such as George Linde, who holds 225 wickets in 245 innings at an average of 26.30, and Joe Clarke, who has scored 6114 runs in 250 innings at an average of 25.79.

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Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Nick Kelly will be a key batsman for Leicestershire in the upcoming match. In his T20 career, he has managed to score 2117 runs in 96 innings at an average of 24.90.

George Munsey will be a key batsman for Nottinghamshire in the next game. He has managed to score 3195 runs in 113 innings at an average of 30.14.

Leicestershire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Liam Trevaskis will be a key bowler for Leicestershire in the upcoming game. He has managed to take 71 wickets in 76 innings at an average of 29.16.

Mohammad Ali will be a key bowler for Nottinghamshire in the next game. He has been able to take a total of 100 wickets in 62 innings at an average of 18.05.