Indian Premier League
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants
Indian Premier League
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
KKR
181
LSG
182
Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans
Indian Premier League
Ekana Stadium
LSG
164
GT
165
bowler
|Full name:
|William O'Rourke
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|14
|13
|Innings
|26
|14
|13
|Overs
|378.5
|101.2
|41.3
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|82
|9
|0
|Runs
|1236
|485
|330
|Wickets
|41
|24
|12
|Avg
|30.14
|20.2
|27.5
|SR
|55.43
|25.33
|20.75
|Eco
|3.26
|4.78
|7.95
|BB
|5
|4
|3
|4w
|0
|1
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|13
|14
|13
|Innings
|14
|11
|4
|Not outs
|10
|4
|3
|Runs
|47
|52
|22
|Balls Faced
|164
|129
|19
|Avg
|11.75
|7.42
|22
|SR
|28.65
|40.31
|115.78
|Fours
|5
|5
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|Highest
|17
|16
|10
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
Indian Premier League
Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata
KKR
181
LSG
182
Indian Premier League
Ekana Stadium
LSG
164
GT
165
County Championship
YOR
(24 ov.) 48/4
HAM
251
County Championship
YOR
SUS
(96 ov.) 373/6
County Championship
SOM
(50 ov.) 201/3
YOR
162
County Championship
WAR
147
YOR
(25 ov.) 110/4
County Championship
YOR
(96 ov.) 362/4
SUR
County Championship
YOR
(96 ov.) 386/6
WAR
County Championship
LEI
(0 ov.) 177/3
YOR
185
County Championship
HAM
YOR
County Championship
YOR
LEI
County Championship
SUR
YOR
County Championship
YOR
ESS
County Championship
YOR
SOM
County Championship
NOT
YOR
ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka
BAN
221
NZ
247
ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka
BAN
199
NZ
198
ODI Series Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chittagong
BAN
265
NZ
210
T20 Blast
Trent Bridge
NOT
167
YOR
169
T20 Blast
Headingley
YOR
195
DER
194
T20 Blast
County Ground
DUR
93
YOR
151
T20 Blast
Headingley
YOR
104
GLO
217
T20 Blast
Headingley
YOR
213
LAN
107
T20 Blast
Grace Road
LEI
147
YOR
135
T20 Blast
The Rose Bowl
HAM
155
YOR
150
T20 Blast
Queen's Park
DER
215
YOR
215
T20 Blast
Headingley
YOR
208
DUR
205
T20 Blast
Headingley
YOR
LEI
T20 Blast
LAN
YOR
T20 Blast
YOR
NOT
Test Series England vs. New Zealand
Lord's, St John's Wood
ENG
140
NZ
(19 ov.) 61/6
Test Series England vs. New Zealand
The Oval, London
ENG
NZ
(77 ov.) 291/7
Test Series England vs. New Zealand
Trent Bridge, West Bridgford
ENG
NZ
(84 ov.) 361/4
One-Day Cup
YOR
HAM
One-Day Cup
GLA
YOR
One-Day Cup
SUS
YOR
One-Day Cup
YOR
WOR
One-Day Cup
YOR
DUR
One-Day Cup
MID
YOR
One-Day Cup
YOR
DER
One-Day Cup
ESS
YOR
Right now, you have the opportunity to get to know cricket player William O Rourke better. We have gathered all the information about his life and statistics from cricket matches he has already played.
New Zealand pacer Will O’Rourke will be out of action for at least three months after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his back. Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips are set to miss the white-ball series against Australia in October, with captain Mitchell Santner’s availability also in doubt.
William Peter O'Rourke was born on 6 August 2001 in New Zealand. He is a right-arm fast bowler. He plays domestic cricket for the Canterbury team. O'Rourke started playing for New Zealand’s main team in December 2023. Before that, he played for the New Zealand under-19 team.
O'Rourke is tall and can bowl with extra bounce. He can bowl at speeds up to 150 kilometres per hour (93 mph). People often compare his bowling style to Kyle Jamieson, another tall fast bowler from New Zealand. O'Rourke worked with Jamieson to improve his bowling skills.
2019
2023
2024
2025
William O'Rourke was bought for INR 3 crore in the IPL 2025. He joined the team as a replacement for Mayank Yadav, who could not play due to a back injury. Another player, Shardul Thakur, joined as a replacement for Mohsin Khan, who left the team after an injury.
William Peter O'Rourke is a New Zealand fast bowler who played for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2025. He joined LSG as an injury replacement for Mayank Yadav. O'Rourke made his IPL debut on 19 May 2025 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. In one match, he conceded 74 runs in 4 overs, setting the record for the worst bowling figures in a run chase in IPL history.
|
Year
|
Team
|
Notes
|
2025
|
Lucknow Super Giants
|
Played as injury replacement for Mayank Yadav; made IPL debut; set record for most runs conceded in a run chase (74 runs in 4 overs).
William O'Rourke started playing cricket at a young age. He played for Auckland youth teams from 2017 to 2020. Later, he moved to the South Island to study at the University of Canterbury. He played well for Burnside West Christchurch University Cricket Club. Because of this, he joined the Canterbury 'A' team in the 2020–21 season and took 10 wickets in the National Provincial A Tournament. In January 2021, he played two Twenty20 matches for a New Zealand XI against the Pakistan Shaheens.
After the 2020–21 season, Canterbury Cricket gave him a domestic contract. His List A debut happened on 3 January 2022 against Otago. He played his first Twenty20 match on 7 January against Auckland. His first-class debut came on 20 March against Central Districts.
In the 2022–23 season, O'Rourke was among the top wicket-takers for Canterbury. He took 12 wickets in the Super Smash T20 competition and helped the team reach the final. He also took 13 wickets in nine matches in the Ford Trophy, including 3 for 47 against Otago.
On 2 February 2024, he took five wickets for the first time in List A cricket against Otago, with figures of 6 for 20. This was the second-best bowling result for a Canterbury player in List A matches.
William O’Rourke has set several notable records and reached important milestones in his cricket career. His performances have drawn attention both in domestic cricket and in the IPL.
William Peter O’Rourke was born in London in 2001. His family moved back to New Zealand when he was a child. His father and uncle both played cricket in New Zealand. Outside cricket, O’Rourke keeps his life private.
As of October 2024, O’Rourke is single and has no children. Reports say he has a long-term relationship with a woman who is not involved in sports. His father, Paddy O’Rourke, played for Wellington, and his uncle, Matthew O’Rourke, played for Auckland.
In 2025, O’Rourke’s net worth is between 1 and 2 million New Zealand dollars (about 600,000 to 1.2 million US dollars).
O’Rourke broke a record in the IPL by conceding 74 runs in four overs during a run chase. This is the highest number of runs given by a bowler in this situation.
He has about 20,000 followers on Instagram.