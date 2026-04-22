Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Match Prediction LSG 44 % Chance of Winning RR 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is all set for another exciting clash, as Lucknow Super Giants will be going against Rajasthan Royals. This match will be played on 22 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Ekana Stadium. Lucknow Super Giants are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Punjab Kings by 54 runs. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are also heading to this game after losing their previous one to the Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 wickets.

Who will win? Lucknow Super Giants Rajasthan Royals Vote 0 votes

Facts: Rajasthan Royals have won three of their last five games against Lucknow Super Giants.

Mitchell Marsh has scored 13 runs off 9 balls against Jofra Archer, while Archer has dismissed him once.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 38 runs off 31 balls against Mohammed Shami, while Shami is yet to take his wicket.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning

Rajasthan Royals have a higher chance of winning in the next game against Lucknow Super Giants. The team has been strong against the LSG in the recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 223 runs in 6 innings at an average of 55.75, and Ravi Bishnoi, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 19. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants will be eager to end its losing streak. The team takes the home-ground advantage which might help them to turn the tables. They have players such as Mukul Choudhary, who has scored 148 runs in 3 innings at an average of 49.33, and Prince Yadav, who holds 11 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 17.18.

Lucknow Super Giants Chances of Winning: 44%

Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 56%

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Lucknow Super Giants have not been able to carry out their winning momentum in this tournament. The next game against the Rajasthan Royals also brings more challenges for the team. But LSG will still be taking the home-ground advantage, which could help them to get a turnaround. They have batters such as Rishabh Pant, who has scored 147 runs in 6 innings at an average of 29.40, and Aiden Markram, who has scored 162 runs in 6 matches at an average of 27. Avesh Khan has taken 5 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 34.60.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals will be looking forward to this game as an opportunity to regain its winning momentum. The team has been strong against Lucknow Super Giants in the recent games, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batters such as Ravindra Jadeja, who has scored 85 runs in 4 innings at an average of 42.50, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 246 runs in 6 matches at an average of 41. Jofra Archer has grabbed 8 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 22.37.

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Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Match Toss Prediction

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the Ekana Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to LSG. Out of the 9 T20Is played here, 5 have been won by the team batting first, which makes this venue known for its batter-friendly conditions. The average first innings score stands here at 151, falling to 126 in the second innings. It can be predicted that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first in the next game.

Weather Report

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals won't be affected due to the weather conditions. However, high wind speeds could provide an advantage to the pace bowlers.

Sunny 12% 27° - 41° C 26 kmph

Sunny 12% 27° - 41° C 26 kmph

Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals Player List

Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants Team Form

Lucknow Super Giants have not been able to grab wins lately in the tournament. Out of the six games they have played, the team has managed to secure wins in just two, losing four of them. They have players such as Mohammed Shami, who holds 5 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 34.60, and Ayush Badoni, who has scored 148 runs in 6 innings at an average of 24.66.

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals are also struggling to grab wins currently in the IPL. The team holds 4 wins in the 6 games they have played, losing their last two matches. They have players such as Nandre Burger, who holds 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 26.50, and Dhruv Jurel, who has scored 181 runs in 6 innings at an average of 36.20.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Ekana Stadium, Lucknow Lucknow Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.14 Bet Now! Rajasthan Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now!

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Top Batters

Mitchell Marsh has done well with the bat for Lucknow Super Giants. In his last 10 games this season, he has managed to score 404 runs at an average of 40.40.

Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to show his impressive batting skills for Rajasthan Royals. He has managed to score 356 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 44.50.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals Top Bowlers

Prince Yadav has been the key bowler for Lucknow Super Giants this season. He has been able to take 12 wickets over his last 7 games at an economy of 8.92.

Ravi Bishnoi continues to tackle the batsmen with his spin deliveries in this tournament. He has grabbed 10 wickets in his last 6 games at an economy of 9.50.