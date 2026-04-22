Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League Match Prediction MI 56 % Chance of Winning CSK 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR It's finally time to witness the El Clásico clash of the Indian Premier League, as Mumbai Indians will be going against the Chennai Super Kings. This match will take place on 23 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai Indians are heading to this game after winning their previous one against the Gujarat Titans by 99 runs. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. It remains to be seen which one of these two teams gets their third win of the season.

Who will win? Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Vote 0 votes

Facts: Chennai Super Kings have won four of their last five head-to-head encounters against Mumbai Indians.

Suryakumar Yadav has scored 55 runs off 41 balls against Noor Ahmad, while Noor has dismissed him twice.

Sanju Samson has scored 64 runs off 61 balls against Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has dismissed him once.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning

Mumbai Indians will enter the next game against Chennai Super Kings with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to grab another win. They have players such as Quinton de Kock, who has scored 125 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 176.05, and Ashwani Kumar, who took 4 wickets in the last game at an average of 6. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings will remain eager to regain their winning momentum. It should be noted that CSK has been strong against MI in the recent games. They have players such as Ayush Mhatre, who has scored 201 runs in 6 innings at an average of 33.50, and Anshul Kamboj, who holds 13 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 16.23.

Mumbai Indians Chances of Winning: 56%

Chennai Super Kings Chances of Winning: 44%

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Mumbai Indians have finally found their rhythm in this tournament. With two wins and four losses in six games, the team will be looking forward to the match against CSK as an opportunity to get their third win. For the next game, they are also taking the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Naman Dhir, who has scored 154 runs in 6 innings at an average of 30.80, and Tilak Varma, who has scored 144 runs in 6 innings at an average of 28.80. Allah Ghazanfar has grabbed 6 wickets for the team in 4 innings at an average of 20.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings will remain eager to regain their form. With two wins in six games, they will be keen to turn the tables against the Mumbai Indians and grab the win. CSK has also been strong against MI in their recent games, which might help them to secure a win. They have batters such as Sanju Samson, who has scored 192 runs in 6 innings at an average of 38.40, and Sarfaraz Khan, who has scored 147 runs in 5 innings at an average of 29.40. Jamie Overton has grabbed 8 wickets in 5 games at an average of 17.87.

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Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, which offers home-ground advantage to MI. It is known to favour the batting first teams, as 11 out of 21 T20Is played here have been won by them. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 180, falling to 158 in the second innings. Therefore, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team at this venue would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings won't be affected due to the weather conditions.

Sunny 44% 28° - 33° C 26 kmph

Sunny 44% 28° - 33° C 26 kmph

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings Player List

Team Form

Mumbai Indians Team Form

Mumbai Indians have finally regained their winning momentum this season. Now the team holds two wins and four losses in six games, as they look to the match against CSK as a chance to get their third. They have players such as Mitchell Santner, who took 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 20.25, and Sherfane Rutherford, who has scored 103 runs in 5 innings at an average of 34.33.

Chennai Super Kings Team Form

Chennai Super Kings have not been able to continue their winning momentum. Due to this reason, the team still holds two wins and four losses in the six games they have played. They have players such as Mukesh Choudhary, who holds 2 wickets in one inning at an average of 10.50, and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has scored 82 runs in 6 innings at an average of 13.66.

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Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Top Batters

Suryakumar Yadav still stands as one of the highest run scorers for the Mumbai Indians. He has managed to score 328 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 36.44.

Sanju Samson has been a key asset for Chennai Super Kings with the bat. He has managed to score 233 runs for the team in 7 games at an average of 38.83.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Top Bowlers

Mitchell Santner has done well with the ball for the Mumbai Indians. In his last 7 games for the team, he has managed to take 10 wickets at an economy of 7.52.

Anshul Kamboj has shown some impressive performances for the Chennai Super Kings. He has managed to take 18 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.29.