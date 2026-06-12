Malki Madara News View all Go beyond the basics with Malki Madara, the dedicated medium-fast bowler. We've gathered insights into her training focus on raw pace and endurance and the core motivation to become the team's indispensable death-over specialist.

International career

Palle Kankanamage Malki Madara was born on 30 December 2000 and plays as a right-arm medium-fast bowler for Sri Lanka. Her rise to the national team came in 2025 after several strong domestic seasons. She broke into international cricket in both T20Is and ODIs in the same year and quickly earned a place among Sri Lanka’s most promising new fast bowlers.

2025

March 14, 2025 – WT20I debut (Christchurch vs New Zealand): Took 3/14 in 3.5 overs, named Player of the Match as Sri Lanka recorded their first-ever T20I win over New Zealand.

March 16, 2025 – 2nd WT20I (Christchurch): Bowled with discipline; match won by New Zealand.

March 18, 2025 – 3rd WT20I (Dunedin): Match abandoned due to rain; series drawn 1–1.

April 27, 2025 – WODI debut (Colombo vs India): Bowled a controlled spell in her maiden ODI.

May 2, 2025 – WODI vs South Africa (Colombo): Delivered 4/50, her best ODI figures, helping Sri Lanka win by five wickets.

May 11, 2025 – Tri-Series Final vs India: Played as one of the main fast-bowling options.

September–October 2025 – ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup:

Sept 30 vs India: Bowled in the opening match of Sri Lanka’s campaign.



Oct 10 vs England: Maintained tight lines in a challenging fixture.



Oct 20 vs Bangladesh (Navi Mumbai): Took a wicket highlighted in ICC footage.



Oct 24 vs Pakistan: Appeared in the rain-affected match at RPS.

October 2025 – ICC Warning: Received a Level 1 ICC reprimand for an over-enthusiastic wicket celebration during the World Cup.

By the end of 2025, Madara had 9 WODIs (11 wickets, best 4/50) and 3 WT20Is (3 wickets, best 3/14).

Leagues Participation

Malki Madara has not participated in any major overseas franchise leagues or domestic T20 leagues, such as the WPL, WBBL, FairBreak, or the Lanka T10 Women’s League.

Domestic career

Malki Madara’s domestic cricket foundation was built within Sri Lanka’s women’s club structure, where she gained experience across both List-A and T20 formats. Her earliest recorded major-team involvement came with Colts Cricket Club Women during the 2020/21 domestic season.

From 2022 onward, she moved to the Sri Lanka Air Force Sports Club Women's team, known for strong discipline and structured training. With Air Force SC, Madara played regularly in the Women’s Division One/List-A Championship and domestic T20 tournaments, allowing her to refine her rhythm and tactical approach across different match environments. Match archives show steady improvement over these seasons: by August 2025, she had played 37 Women’s List-A matches (329 runs, best 81, 17 wickets, best bowling 4/50) and 13 Women’s T20s (8 wickets, best 3/14). Notably, her domestic best bowling figures — 4/50 in List A and 3/14 in T20 — mirror her eventual best returns in international cricket.

Her time with Air Force SC also strengthened her overall physical conditioning and match discipline, qualities often associated with players emerging from Sri Lanka's institutional sports clubs.

Records and achievements

Malki Madara’s rise through Sri Lankan cricket has been shaped by impactful debut performances, strong contributions in major tournaments, and an apparent ability to transfer her domestic form into the international arena.

2025 – WT20I debut (March 14, Christchurch): Took 3/14 in 3.5 overs against New Zealand; awarded Player of the Match on debut.

2025 – Historic victory: Played a leading role in Sri Lanka Women’s first-ever T20I win over New Zealand Women.

2025 – WODI debut (April 27, Colombo): Made her One Day International debut vs India at R. Premadasa Stadium.

2025 – Best ODI figures (May 2, Colombo): Recorded 4/50 against South Africa — her best WODI figures and a match-winning spell in the Tri-Nation Series.

2025 – World Cup selection: Chosen for Sri Lanka’s squad for the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 in India/Sri Lanka.

2025 – World Cup highlight (Oct 20, Navi Mumbai): Took a wicket vs Bangladesh; moment featured in ICC official highlights.

2025 – ODI record (by December): 9 WODIs, 11 wickets, best 4/50, average 34.7, economy 4.3.

2025 – T20I record (by December): 3 WT20Is, 3 wickets, best 3/14, average 17.6, economy 5.6.

Domestic List A best: 4/50 with the ball and 81 with the bat for Sri Lanka Air Force SC Women.

Personal life

Malki Madara remains a largely private public figure, and as of late 2025 ,only limited personal information is available through reputable cricket sources.

Finance

There is no verified information about Madara’s income, contract structure, or personal financial status.

Family

There is no evidence suggesting she is married or has children.

Scandals

There are no scandals, controversies, or disciplinary issues associated with her. The only documented incident is a formal ICC Level 1 reprimand during the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup for an overly enthusiastic wicket celebration.

Fan base

Madara does not have any publicly verified social-media accounts. Several Facebook and Instagram profiles exist under her name, but none are confirmed.