Hasini Perera News View all For every devoted Gamachchi Withanage Hasini Madushika Perera supporter, we deliver. Uncover reliable reports, comprehensive performance data, and major career milestones. Your exclusive destination for all things related to the player.

International career

Hasini Perera was born on June 27, 1995, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. She is a left-handed batter and a steady part of the Sri Lanka women’s national cricket team. Her international journey began in April 2014, when she played her first T20 International against Bangladesh, followed by her One Day International debut later that year against South Africa.

She represented Sri Lanka in the 2018 ICC Women’s World Twenty20 in the West Indies and continued in the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. In 2021, she was selected for the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe, followed by her inclusion in the 2022 Commonwealth Games Cricket Qualifier held in Malaysia. Later that same year, she took part in the Commonwealth Games cricket tournament in Birmingham, England. In 2024, she was once again named in Sri Lanka’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

2014

Made her WT20I debut against Bangladesh on April 1 in Sylhet during the ICC Women’s World T20.

Played her first WODI on October 15 against South Africa at Colombo (SSC).

2015–2017

Featured in several ODI and T20I series, gaining experience in the middle order.

Improved shot selection and adaptability against stronger bowling attacks.

2018

Selected for the ICC Women’s World T20 in the West Indies.

Played in matches hosted in Jamaica and Saint Lucia, contributing as a middle-order batter.

2019

Continued to represent Sri Lanka in bilateral white-ball series.

2020

Included in the squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Played key innings in group matches, strengthening her position in the national side.

2021

Took part in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe.

2022

Represented Sri Lanka in the Commonwealth Games Cricket Qualifier in Malaysia.

Competed in the main cricket tournament at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

2023

Regular participant in ODI and T20I fixtures.

Played her last recorded WT20I of the year against England on September 6.

2024

Participated in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier and in the T20I series against South Africa.

Named in Sri Lanka’s final squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

2025

Played in the home ODI Tri-Series with India and South Africa, scoring 42 (off 55 balls) against South Africa and 22 (off 27 balls) against India.

Featured in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup hosted in India and Sri Lanka.

On October 21, 2025, she scored her career-best 85 from 99 balls against Bangladesh at DY Patil Stadium, earning the “Player of the Match” award and surpassing 1,000 ODI runs.

Leagues Participation

Hasini Perera has not been part of any domestic or international franchise leagues.

Domestic career

Hasini Madushika Perera started playing domestic cricket in Sri Lanka’s women’s club and provincial tournaments during the early 2010s. Her performances for Combined Provinces Women and Palink Sports Club Women around 2012–2014 helped her gain visibility and paved the way for her national selection. Between 2015 and 2019, she featured regularly in domestic limited-overs and T20 competitions run by Sri Lanka Cricket. In 2019, she represented the Sri Lanka Women's Emerging team at the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup, confirming her rise within the system. From 2020 to 2023, she appeared for sides such as Western Province Women, Colombo District Women, and SLC Greens Women, taking on key top-order batting roles. In 2025, she became the leading batter for Sri Lanka Navy Sports Club Women during the SLC Major Club Women’s 50-over Tournament, where Navy SC won the championship undefeated. Her 62 runs in the final match at Katunayake stood as a decisive contribution.

Records and achievements

Hasini Madushika Perera has represented Sri Lanka across major international tournaments and built a solid reputation as a dependable top-order batter.

Made her T20I debut on April 1, 2014, against Bangladesh at Sylhet during the ICC Women’s World T20.

Made her ODI debut on October 15, 2014, against South Africa at Colombo (SSC).

Represented Sri Lanka in four ICC global tournaments: Women’s World T20 (2014, 2018, 2020) and Women’s Cricket World Cup (2025).

Scored her maiden ODI half-century, 85 runs from 99 balls against Bangladesh at DY Patil Stadium on October 21, 2025.

Named Player of the Match for that innings during the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Reached the 1,000 career ODI runs milestone during the same tournament.

Played 59 WODIs, scoring 1,036 runs at an average of 19.19, with one fifty and a highest score of 85.

Featured in 84 WT20Is, scoring 783 runs at an average of 12.05, with a best score of 46.

Top-scored with 62 runs from 102 balls for Sri Lanka Navy Sports Club Women in the final of the SLC Major Club Women’s 50-over Tournament 2025, helping the team win the title undefeated.

Represented the Sri Lanka Women Emerging Team at the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019.

Played domestically for Palink Sports Club Women, Combined Provinces Women, Western Province Women, Colombo District Women, SLC Greens Women, and Sri Lanka Navy SC Women.

Took part in the Commonwealth Games Cricket Qualifier (Malaysia 2022) and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Achieved over ten years of international representation (2014–2025), standing among the most experienced Sri Lankan women’s cricketers of her generation.

Personal life

Hasini Perera has kept her personal life private throughout her cricket career. Public information about her family, assets, or lifestyle is minimal, as she rarely appears in interviews or off-field media.

Family

There is no confirmed information about Hasini Perera’s parents, siblings, marital status, or children.

Finance

Her financial details remain undisclosed. No verified reports exist about her total net worth or sponsorship deals. The only confirmed information concerns Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) pay structure. In 2023, SLC tripled women’s international match fees from USD 250 to USD 750 per white-ball match, with an additional USD 250 win bonus and a 25% retainer for reserve players. In May 2024, SLC mentioned further adjustments but did not release updated figures. Therefore, the USD 750-per-match rate remains the most reliable public figure for her earnings.

Scandals

Hasini Perera has maintained a clean image throughout her professional career.

Fan Base

Her online activity is limited. The Instagram account @hasiniperera7 appears to belong to her, with about 1,100 followers, though it is not verified. She does not use a verified account on X (Twitter); the handle @hashiz is unrelated. There are also no confirmed Facebook or YouTube pages officially managed by her. Most social media posts and video clips featuring her come from official cricket organizations such as Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) or the ICC rather than her own platforms.